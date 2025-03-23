Sara Haines tells The View producer ‘You tricked me’ about space trip and husband wouldn’t allow it

Sara Haines called out The View executive producer Brian Teta for “tricking” her into a potential space trip.

The topic initially arrived during Teta’s discussion with Haines’s co-star, Joy Behar, on the Behind the Table podcast.

Behar strongly objected to ever wanting to take a trip on a rocket to space, and Whoopi Goldberg also said she could not go.

However, Behar said of The View co-hosts that Haines would do it, prompting Teta to call Haines during the podcast.

Haines picked up right away, and Teta suggested a Blue Origin space trip might happen if she were interested. Haines said she’d consider.

Subscribe to our Daytime TV newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

That confirmed what Behar believed, but it was all a trick done for the podcast to see if she was right.

Sara addressed previously agreeing to a possible space trip

A recent installment of Behind the Table featured Sarah Haines returning to the podcast to talk with Teta. After discussing politics, the topic switched to the space trip.

Teta mentioned that while Haines wasn’t on the podcast in person last week, she appeared briefly on the phone during Behar’s episode.

“You tricked me,” Haines told him, prompting Teta to apologize.

“And it turns out yes, you would go on the Blue Origin flight,” he said afterward.

Haines explained the context behind that and said her husband, Max Shifrin, was the one she believed would disapprove of her taking that trip.

She called him “the voice of reason” regarding parental responsibilities with their three children.

“I deep down know that the risks I took before I had kids need to look different from the risks I take now that I have kids,” Haines told Teta.

She called her husband “completely risk-averse” since he’s a lawyer. She also indicated she doesn’t willingly seek out “adrenaline activities” like her co-star Ana Navarro, who goes swimming with sharks.

Haines explained that when an opportunity she’s scared of presents itself to her, it gives her more reason to go for it.

Haines told Teta her husband won’t allow it

Teta said a significant aspect of working in television is almost “no experience is off the table.”

“So it’s not out of the question that this could be a possibility for you…or for me even,” he told Haines.

He added that going on a space trip with Haines and filming the experience would be fun.

“It would be cool,” Haines told him before reiterating, “Again, I think my husband would never let it happen.”

She and Shrifin married in 2014. They had their first child in March 2016, their second in December 2017, and their third in June 2019.

Teta mentioned that with singer Katy Perry and CBS Mornings star Gayle King taking a space trip, it’s not unreasonable to think he and Haines might get the opportunity. Perry and King are part of a Blue Origin New Shepard mission, set to visit space briefly in the coming months.

During the podcast, Haines listed some risky activities she had previously participated in that might have scared her. These included skydiving, paragliding, bungee jumping, and rappelling down a building for former NBC Today star Hoda Kotb when she was battling cancer.

She said most of her adrenaline activities occurred before she had children, except for getting into a NASCAR car to experience the speed.

“That was probably not a good idea. But no one knew,” Haines told Teta.