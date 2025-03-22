Ana Navarro stuns The View co-hosts with NSFW Hot Topic discussion

Ana Navarro‘s remarks on The View made for a jaw-dropping moment on the weekday talk show.

The 53-year-old added her two cents during the Friday, March 21 episode, when the Hot Topic discussion turned racy.

Joy Behar started the discussion, sharing a clip of Kate Hudson’s interview with Bustle, in which she talked about the “freedom” she enjoys in her 40s as far as her love life is concerned.

“I’m not a big fan of performative sex. Sex isn’t supposed to be pretty,” Kate said in her interview.

The ladies on the panel chimed in after hearing Kate’s remarks, with Joy questioning what she meant about the act not being “pretty.”

That’s when Ana spoke up, responding, “Well, you know, like if you ever see [adult entertainment videos] — not that I do — the women always have like high-heel shoes on, and they’re always, like, perfect, and all of that … I’ve heard.”

After sharing what she knew about watching adult videos, Ana joked that she was the “bad Catholic” on the panel.

Ana’s comments threw The View’s audience and her co-hosts for a loop

She didn’t stop there, going into more detail about women knowing more “about the stuff and what buttons to push and pull and press” once they’re in their 40s.

While Joy Behar didn’t seem fazed, Ana’s co-hosts, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, and Alyssa Farah Griffin, as well as The View’s studio audience, were particularly surprised by her NSFW commentary.

Joy Behar admits she was ready to ‘join a convent’

Further into the discussion, Joy Behar opened up about the topic, sharing a surprising fact about herself.

When Ana asked Joy whether she knew her own body better at 40 than at 20, Joy quipped, “I haven’t looked at my body in 40 years.”

Joy disagreed with one of Sunny Hostin’s comments, too, as the ladies continued the discussion.

When Sunny claimed that sex could be great in her 50s, Joy replied, “No, no, no, no.”

“Listen to me,” Joy told Sunny. “Once you hit menopause — I said this yesterday… you girls don’t listen to me — menopause ruins your sex life.”

Joy joked that by the time she reached her 50s, she was “ready to join a convent.”

The conversation ended on a humorous note, with Joy begging Ana to share some advice with the panel regarding the intimate side of her marriage to Al Cardenas.

It seemed Ana was ready to spill some tea with her co-hosts, but before she continued, she stopped herself and asked Joy, Sara, Sunny, and Alyssa if they were going to make her blush on national TV.

Luckily for Ana, Joy “saved” her when she called for a commercial break.

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.