Sara Haines tricked into going to space after Joy Behar calls out rival

Joy Behar and Brian Teta’s podcast episode of The View: Behind the Table was full of revelations this time around.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Joy expressed her upset over a change in her schedule at The View.

The veteran co-host and fill-in moderator for Whoopi Goldberg has a strict schedule and routing at The View, and any bump seems to anger her as she unloads on executive producer Brian Teta.

Joy’s upset at the change could be why she went after a rival television personality, which she doesn’t usually do.

Gayle King, Oprah Winfrey’s best friend, will travel to outer space on the next Blue Origin flight.

When Joy learned of Gayle’s planned trip, she asked, “Why is she doing that?” since she was “shaking in her boots” during the announcement.

Joy and Brian prank Sara Haines in an outer space trick

During the podcast, Brian tried to calm down a “worked up” Joy, as he put it, by changing the subject to Blue Horizon’s all-woman planned space flight.

Blue Origin announced an exciting project for the NS-31 mission into space, which includes some well-known names: Aisha Bowe, Amanda Nguyen, Katy Perry, Kerianne Flynn, Lauren Sánchez, and Gayle King.

After Joy got over her incredulity at Gayle King’s name on the list, Brian asked her if she had ever been into space. “No, never. Not in this lifetime or the one after that.”

Brian then shared that he would like someone from The View cast who wants to go into space, and Joy said that Sara Haines would do it since she’s up for anything.

Brian got Sara on the phone during the podcast and played a trick. He pretended that Blue Origin sent a “feeler” asking Sara to enter outer space.

He told Sara, “We just got a feeler out from Blue Origin’s people, Jeff Bezos.” He then asked her if she would be open to exploring our space with them.

Immediately, Sara said, “Yes, I’d consider it.”

Brian next said, “I’m lying at the moment.” Joy said she was right, and Sara would try anything.

After a big laugh, Joy shared that she liked Sara and agreed she was her favorite.

While Sara may not go to outer space, she still has her family

Since Sara is not on the list for the next flight into outer space, she has her family at home, which she loves so much.

Sara recently shared another one of her famous Instagram posts highlighting her day and how filled it is with her children and husband.

Perhaps the Blue Horizon people will hear Sara’s interest in the program and sign her up.

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.