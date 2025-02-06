Ryan Seacrest calls out Wheel of Fortune contestant: ‘You just embarrassed all your kids’

Ryan Seacrest put a Wheel of Fortune contestant on the spot.

During a recent Bonus Round, a contestant named Matt Benton got honest feedback from the show’s host.

Matt, from Blythewood, South Carolina, worked his way to the last puzzle of the game after earning himself $22,148 in cash and prizes during regular gameplay, including a trip to Iceland.

Matt stood with Ryan at the mini wheel and shared who he brought to Sony Pictures Studios to cheer him on.

“I think your wife is over here, right?” asked Ryan.

Matt concurred and introduced his wife, telling Ryan, “Yes, my incredible, sexy wife, Stephanie.”

Ryan tells Matt he embarrassed his three children on TV

Matt shared that his three children, his 15-year-old son Josiah, his 11-year-old daughter, Leia, and his 9-year-old son Gibson, were cheering him on from home.

“And you just embarrassed all your kids with that exchange right there,” Ryan Seacrest joked, poking fun at Matt referring to his kids’ mom as “sexy” on national television.

“That’s right,” Matt agreed with a chuckle.

Matt’s Bonus Round was ‘too close for comfort’

Matt’s segment was shared on YouTube in a video called “Matt’s Bonus Round! | S42 | Wheel of Fortune.”

It was captioned, “With .9 seconds remaining?!? Matt’s Bonus Round was a little too close for comfort if you ask us! 😅” and justifiably so.

Matt opted for the “Place” category and landed on the “M” card on the mini-wheel.

Matt was left to solve a puzzle that read “_ / F _ R _ _ _ _ / L _ N D,” and as Ryan revealed, his consonant and vowel choices didn’t help him “too much.”

Nonetheless, with 10 seconds on the clock, Matt began sounding out possible puzzle solutions.

And, with just 0.9 seconds left on the clock, he pulled it off, solving “A Faraway Land.”

“Yes, that’s it, ‘A Faraway Land,’ and in time! With 0.9 seconds to go – he scores! Congratulations!” Ryan exclaimed, giving Matt a high-five.

Not long after, Ryan revealed Matt’s prize hidden in the golden envelope: $40,000 in cash.

Showcasing this week’s theme — Collette’s Spin, Solve, and See the World Week — announcer Jim Thornton proclaimed, “Let’s spin, solve, and see this cash… $40,000!”

Matt’s son substantiates Ryan’s comment

Proving that Ryan Seacrest was correct in assuming that Matt embarrassed his kids at home, one of them showed up in the comments section of the YouTube video.

Matt’s eldest son, Josiah, who goes by @BubbasBricks on YouTube, appears to have commented.

He confirmed Ryan’s statement in his comment, which read, “I’m his kid I was low key thrown off by the title I was like how did he embarrass me 😂.”