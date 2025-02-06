Pat Sajak’s daughter Maggie highlights dance moves with NFL cheerleaders

Maggie Sajak proved she’s a multi-talented entertainer.

Maggie, the daughter of legendary Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak, currently serves as the show’s Social Correspondent.

In addition to her work at Sony Pictures Studios and the legal field, the 30-year-old star also serves as Inside Edition’s special correspondent for Super Bowl week.

This week, Maggie arrived at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans to participate in the pre-Super Bowl LIX festivities.

To kick things off on opening night, Maggie interviewed some of the players from the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles on the field.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

While she was on the field, Maggie was invited by the Philadelphia Eagles cheerleaders to learn some dance and cheer moves.

“Hi, everyone! So excited to be hanging out with everyone today to learn some moves,” Maggie told the group.

Maggie Sajak matched the Philadelphia Eagles cheerleaders’ moves

As shared by Inside Edition, the Philadelphia Eagles cheerleaders greeted Maggie, presenting her with one of their signature wing jackets.

“I love matching with you all, but now I gotta match your moves!” Maggie told the squad.

Maggie was front and center, holding pom poms as she followed the Philadelphia Eagles cheerleaders’ lead and received approval from her instructors.

When Maggie finished learning dance and cheer moves, Swoop, the Philadelphia Eagles team mascot, greeted her.

Swoop showed Maggie how to do the famous “Fly, Eagles Fly” move and presented her with a special keepsake: a miniature Swoop plush.

Maggie films some fun backstage promos for Wheel of Fortune’s themed week

Maggie has been busy lately, covering the Super Bowl while still working on the Wheel of Fortune set.

To commemorate Wheel of Fortune’s Spin, Solve, and See the World Week, Maggie recorded a couple of fun and lighthearted videos shared on Instagram.

In the first Instagram Reel, Maggie walked around the set, which was decorated with backdrops from countries around the globe.

As she stopped by each country’s set design, she greeted viewers by saying “hello” in each country’s language.

In the second video, Maggie engaged in a “travel thoughts this or that” challenge.

Maggie revealed her traveling habits and styles in the Q&A. She shared that she is somewhere between a light and heavy packer, typically opts for checked bags, and prefers an aisle seat to a window seat.

Maggie also shared some tips and tricks for avoiding jet lag, including staying hydrated and wearing compression socks.

She also shared that she enjoys either cranberry juice or ginger ale during flights—the only place she ever drinks either one.

And, as far as Maggie’s favorite location she’s ever visited, that would be Zermatt, Switzerland, near the Matterhorn.