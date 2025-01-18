Ryan Seacrest warns Wheel of Fortune contestant to ‘Hold on’ as they grab him unexpectedly

In a rare moment, Ryan Seacrest was caught off guard during a Wheel of Fortune contestant’s bonus round.

A contestant named Ricky Brown from Easton, Pennsylvania, worked his way to a bonus round after dominating his opponents, Karen Morgan and Lisa McDaniel.

Ricky was the big winner in the Cruise Week game, earning himself $24,000 in cash plus a cruise.

When it came time to play his bonus round, Ricky opted for the “Phrase” category.

He and host Ryan Seacrest made their way to the mini wheel, where Ricky gave it a spin, and Ryan carried the card over to the puzzle board.

Ricky was given the usual “R, S, T, L, N, and E” and added “B, F, M, and A,” leaving him with a puzzle that read, “AS / _ _ _ / _ _ S _.”

Ricky beamed as the buzzer began, taking no time at all to solve the puzzle: “As You Wish.”

Ryan was thrown off guard when Ricky celebrated his win

Ricky instantly celebrated by jumping up and down, with Ryan Seacrest exclaiming, “Yes, you got it! How’d you do that?!”

Before Ryan knew what was going on, Ricky grabbed and hugged him, throwing Ryan for a loop.

“Hey! Hold on, hold on, you bent the card,” Ryan joked as he opened it to reveal that Ricky had won $40,000.

Along with his earlier winnings, Ricky ended up walking away $64,000 richer and earned himself trips to Canada and New England.

Ricky shares his lyrical talent with Wheel of Fortune viewers

Earlier in the show, Ricky shared how a romantic gesture backfired when he was in middle school.

The clip was shared on Wheel of Fortune’s Instagram feed in a Reel captioned, “Emphasis on chilling with Ryan Seacrest! #wheeloffortune.”

Ryan explained that he had a crush on a girl in middle school, so he wrote her a poem.

The girl ended up writing the poem and sharing it with another guy who happened to be a musician, so, admittedly, Ricky had to step up his game.

While he was at it, Ricky shared a song he wrote just for his Wheel of Fortune appearance.

Ricky serenaded his opponents, Ryan Seacrest and Vanna White, the studio audience, and viewers at home.

His lyrics were: “Wheel of Fortune is the place to be. Back home, I watched it on ABC. A smile on my face; I’m havin’ a lot of fun. My wife is here, but I’m missing my son.”

“Who knows, I might win a trip across Rome. And to all my family and friends back home, the feelin’ I’m havin’ right now is the best. I’m chillin’ with Vanna and Ryan Seacrest.”