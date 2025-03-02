Robin Roberts shuts down producer’s request during Oscars special: ‘I’m not going to do it’

Robin Roberts has many talents, but she knew her limits in a recent interview for her Oscars special.

The Good Morning America star showed off her dance skills with a fan last week, receiving much praise from viewers.

On Friday evening, viewers saw the premiere of her special about the upcoming Academy Awards.

Countdown to the Oscars with Robin Roberts premiered on Friday night and featured the GMA anchor speaking with various actors and crew associated with this year’s nominated films.

Among them was actor Jesse Eisenberg, who received an Oscar nomination for Best Writing (Original Screenplay) for the film A Real Pain.

Robin also sat down with Cynthia Erivo, who was nominated for Best Actress for her performance as Elphaba in Wicked.

Robin shut down her producer during her Oscars special

Good Morning America and GMA3 gave viewers a preview of Robin’s Oscars special.

While speaking with Erivo, Robin learned that Erivo and her co-star, Ariana Grande, first realized they had something special when they performed their first duet for the movie.

“I just don’t think we expected what has happened,” Erivo said regarding the success and fanfare associated with Wicked.

“This is beyond,” she said about her expectations for the film, adding, “Even I’m surprised by the reactions from all walks of life.”

Robin mentioned that many fans are trying to replicate the film’s choreography and “Cynthia’s melodic nuances” on social media.

“I can only imagine people who come up to you- and I am not going to do it. I’m not going to try to hit the high note, though my producer wanted me to do it. I’m not,” Robin said, shooting someone off-camera a serious look.

Erivo said that at first, she was caught off guard when people started approaching her and sang the war cry she sings in the movie. However, the actress admitted she’s now used to it and loves it when fans attempt it for her.

However, Robin appeared to know her limits regarding vocal range, causing her to shut down her producer’s request firmly.

Robin’s co-star also wanted her to attempt hitting that high note

Robin’s interviews with Erivo and Eisenberg were part of a more extensive special, which her ABC News co-stars previewed before the Oscars.

Will Reeve often appears on GMA with Robin, Michael Strahan, and George Stephanopoulos for special reports.

After presenting part of Robin’s interview with Erivo on GMA3, Reeve’s co-star, Rhiannon Ally, said she wouldn’t try to sing like the actress but asked him if he wanted to.

“No, I’m good,” Reeve said, joking, “I would’ve loved to see Robin hit that vocal run, though.”

Reeve recently celebrated winning at the BAFTAs with his siblings for their involvement in a documentary about their late father, actor Christopher Reeve.

The Oscars will air on Sunday, March 2, with ABC presenting the telecast and Conan O’Brien hosting.

During a recent GMA episode, Robin, Michael, and others teased they’d have a special Oscars after-party episode of their ABC morning show on Monday, March 3.