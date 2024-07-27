Robin Roberts gets apology from Hugh Jackman after GMA host sees offensive Deadpool scene

Robin Roberts and her Good Morning America co-host seemed stunned during a recent segment of the show featuring Hugh Jackman.

Jackman appeared on a GMA episode alongside his friend Ryan Reynolds this week.

The popular actors co-star in the highly anticipated blockbuster Deadpool & Wolverine, which recently arrived in theaters.

While Michael Strahan was away, his co-stars Robin and George Stephanopoulos were there to interview the actors.

GMA presented an exclusive look at a scene from the movie that viewers hadn’t seen yet.

However, based on the in-studio reactions, that scene may have been too much for morning television viewers.

Jackman apologized to Robin and George after watching Deadpool clip on GMA

During GMA, Robin introduced a teaser clip from Deadpool & Wolverine that may have been offensive for some early-morning viewers.

In the scene, Deadpool is eating at a diner-style restaurant table while Wolverine is behind the counter searching for something.

Deadpool, played by Reynolds, asks Wolverine why he started wearing a superhero costume and explains why his suit is red.

“Have you been checked for ADHD?” Wolverine, played by Jackman, asks him.

“Mmm mm, but I’ve had several STDs, which were probably caused by ADHD,” Deadpool says.

The clip stopped after Wolverine punched a dent into the door of a cabinet or refrigerator in the diner.

“Whoaa!” Robin exclaimed as she and George seemed stunned by what they just watched.

“Sorry. I am sorry,” Jackman said to the hosts.

“This will be our final program on the network,” Reynolds joked as the GMA hosts laughed.

“We thank you for your loyalty and allegiance for all these years,” he said.

While the joke in the clip likely surprised some viewers, those familiar with Deadpool from the first two movies have come to expect that sort of humor. Thankfully, GMA continued as the actors spoke more about their new superhero film, which is part of Disney’s Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Reynolds shared about being ‘nervous’ meeting music superstar

During the GMA interview, Reynolds spoke about meeting pop superstar Madonna so they could use her song Like a Prayer in the movie.

Jackman asked why he wasn’t invited to that meeting, and Reynolds joked that it was because he is “far too likable and charming.”

Reynolds called it a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity” to meet the singer and said she typically doesn’t license songs.

“I was so nervous, partly because it was Madonna, and I didn’t know what to say. I even asked the person who organized this, ‘Do I say Madonna? Do I bow? Is blinking insulting?'” Reynolds recalled.

He said he’d been thinking about using that specific song in a particular sequence for Deadpool for six years.

“I was so nervous that it would be a ‘No,’ but Madonna was gracious, and not only gracious, but she gave us an idea or a thought that she had musically with the piece in the movie that ended up being like a game changer,” Reynolds revealed.

He and Jackman had a lot of fun filming the movie, just as they did at Good Morning America, joking around with George and Robin. Eventually, they ran out of time and had to cut to a commercial, so George thanked them for stopping by.

Deadpool & Wolverine is the first R-rated superhero movie from Marvel Studios and Walt Disney Pictures, so fans should expect a lot of violence, cursing, and potentially offensive humor.