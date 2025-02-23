Robin Roberts admits to tears during Countdown to the Oscars

Robin Roberts is ready for her next big television gig, covering one of this year’s most prominent entertainment awards.

Viewers saw her appear on Good Morning America recently and have several exchanges with her co-host, Michael Strahan.

She called Michael out for a comment or joke he made on several recent episodes, one of which she said she knew he’d say but thought he shouldn’t.

Aside from her GMA gig, Robin will get candid with the stars of some of this year’s biggest movies.

Her appearance on the ABC special Countdown to the Oscars will include interviews with various actors and others associated with the 97th Academy Awards.

Along the way, Robin admitted she was “in tears” due to an event involving one of the actors.

Robin Roberts tells actress she was ‘in tears’ during interview

Robin stepped away from her day job to film interviews and segments for the ABC 20/20 Special Edition program, Countdown to the Oscars with Robin Roberts.

It will profile this year’s Academy Awards, set to air on ABC on March 2. Robin and co-stars, including Chris Connelly, will speak with actors and crew from the nominated films.

A trailer for the special arrived on Robin’s Instagram page, featuring bits and pieces from the various interviews. In it, Robin chats with actor and director Jesse Eisenberg from A Real Pain and Wicked star Cynthia Erivo.

Cynthia portrayed Elphaba Thropp in Wicked, who ultimately became The Wicked Witch of the West in The Wizard of Oz. Her performance was award-worthy, as she’s amongst the Best Actress nominees for this year’s Oscars.

Cynthia will discuss what went into that magical movie and performance, featuring acting and singing.

In the Countdown to the Oscars trailer, Robin greets Cynthia with a friendly hug before their interview segment.

“You had me in tears. You and your co-star,” Robin tells Cynthia during a part of their sitdown interview.

That co-star is actor and singer Ariana Grande, who portrayed Galinda “Glinda” Upland in the film.

Others shown in the trailer include A Complete Unknown’s Timothee Chalamet, Emilia Perez’s Zoe Saldana, and The Substance’s Demi Moore.

Robin has appeared at various Academy Awards ceremonies while working with ABC News and GMA, including this one 13 years ago.

Robin’s co-stars might want consideration for an iconic Hollywood role

While Robin was briefly away from GMA for some time off last week, her co-stars discussed some significant Hollywood news. Now that Amazon owns the rights to the James Bond franchise, the search is on for the next actor to play the iconic agent, 007.

During one GMA segment, Michael expressed interest in playing James Bond. One of his co-stars seemed to vote for him as a good choice for the role. However, another individual reminded everyone that Michael has enough jobs.

In another segment, various GMA co-stars, including Sam Champion and Will Reeve, joked about George Stephanopoulos taking on the significant role.

However, individuals sharing their choices online seem to favor British actor Henry Cavill, best known as Superman in multiple blockbuster films, to become James Bond.

Robin wasn’t around to give her two cents about her co-stars wanting that role, but most likely would’ve let them know what she thought.

Countdown to the Oscars with Robin Roberts airs Friday, February 28, at 8/7c on ABC.