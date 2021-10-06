Would Lisa Vanderpump return to RHOBH? Here’s what she said would need to happen

Lisa Vanderpump weighed in on if she’d return to RHOBH. Pic credit: Bravo

Lisa Vanderpump was once a staple on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Season 9 was the last for her, and she didn’t return to film the reunion after she decided she had enough.

Now that Vanderpump Rules is back, Lisa is making the press rounds and was asked whether she would consider returning to RHOBH. Her answer may surprise some Vanderpump fans.

Would Lisa Vanderpump rejoin RHOBH?

After the last intense season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, many viewers wondered if Lisa Vanderpump would consider heading back to her old stomping grounds.

Puppy Gate was a huge deal, and it led to the demise of many friendships. Lisa no longer speaks to Dorit Kemsley, Teddi Mellencamp, or long-time BFF Kyle Richards.

Entertainment Tonight caught up with Lisa Vanderpump and asked her about a possible return.

She said, “With this cast? No, it’d be impossible. I hear Garcelle is very nice, and Sutton [Stracke], I hear is doing a good job. I haven’t watched the show. As I said, it’s been, what, three years now? It’s ’18 that I left. I haven’t watched the show. And I don’t think that’s going to happen anytime soon. Unless they kind of cleaned house, then maybe. It’d be great. Just be Sutton, Garcelle, and me, right?”

That would have to include the firings of Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, and Kyle Richards. Keeping Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke would be okay, and honestly, they are appealing to the fan base as well.

Lisa Vanderpump has other things happening

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills isn’t even on Lisa Vanderpump’s radar these days. She revealed she wasn’t even tuned in since she walked away in 2018.

Her focus now is on her businesses, which were affected by the coronavirus pandemic and why Vanderpump Rules was pushed back and delayed so long. While she is working on that and preparing for the upcoming reunion to film following the new season, there is also something happening that is more important than work.

Pandora is pregnant, and Lisa will become a grandmother for the first time. This is something she has been waiting for, and now, she will get to play that coveted role in just a few months.

Returning to RHOBH may not be in the cards, but at least Lisa Vanderpump knows what it would take for her to consider it.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesday nights at 8/7c on Bravo.