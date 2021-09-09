Garcelle Beauvais net worth 2021: How much is the RHOBH star worth and where did she get her wealth?

Garcelle has spent two decades working hard in the entertainment world, and it’s paid off in spades. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 11 is winding down, but the topic of Garcelle Beauvais’ net worth 2021 is heating up.

Let’s be honest, all of the ladies in the RHOBH family are wealthy, or they wouldn’t be on the Bravo show. However, some women, such as Dorit Kemsley and Kathy Hilton, are significantly richer than others.

Garcelle isn’t one of the uber-rich ladies of the bunch, but she by no means is hard up for cash. That’s easy to see by her lifestyle on show, even if she can’t afford to bring a glam squad with her everywhere like Sutton Stracke.

So, just how much is Garcelle worth? Well, let’s take a look.

What is Garcelle Beauvais’ net worth 2021?

The Haitian-American beauty has been making a splash the last couple of years on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Garcelle made history as the first black cast member on the hit show.

Thanks to her stint on RHOBH and gig as co-host on The Real, viewers have become curious about Garcelle’s net worth. According to online sources, Garcelle is worth $8 million. That puts her in the same wealth range as costar Lisa Rinna.

Where did Garcelle Beauvais’ ger her net worth?

Garcelle has three children, two of which are twin boys still in their teens. Therefore, she likely gets child support from their father, her ex-husband CAA talent agent Mike Nilon. They were married from 2001-2011.

The Bravo personality was also married to producer Daniel Saunders. They wed in 1991 before welcoming a son but divorced in 2000.

While there is a chance alimony and child support have added to Garcelle’s fortune, she also paid her dues in the entertainment world. Garcelle spent years working as a model for Ford Models and pursuing an acting career.

The hit 1980s drama Miami Vice was Garcelle’s first acting credit. She also found success with stints on Models Inc, Family Matters, The Jamie Foxx Show, NYPD Blue, Grimm, The Magicians, and Franklin and Bash. Garcelle also appeared in Wild Wild West alongside Will Smith and Salma Hayek.

Even though she’s busy hosting The Real and appearing on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Garcelle still finds time to work on acting projects. She recently appeared in Coming 2 America, which came out in March.

There is no question that Garcelle Beauvais’ $8 million net worth makes her wealthy. Garcelle isn’t letting her fortune stop at that amount as she continues to grow her entertainment career.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.