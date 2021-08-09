Lisa Vanderpump’s daughter Pandora expecting first child

Lisa Vanderpump is going to be a grandma! Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/admedia

Former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Vanderpump, and her husband Ken are going to be grandparents.

The couple’s daughter, Pandora Vanderpump Sabo, and her husband, Jason Sabo, are currently expecting their first child.

Pandora and Jason were in attendance at Lisa’s 2021 World Dog Day event on Saturday, where Pandora’s growing baby bump was on full display.

And speaking to the Daily Mail, Pandora expressed the excitement they feel stepping into their new role as parents.

Pandora Vanderpump Sabo expecting her first child with husband Jason

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Pandora shared, “Jason and I are beyond thrilled, and very thankful to be able to start this new adventure.”

“We are very excited,” she continued.

Pandora and her husband, Jason, have been together for fifteen years and in late August the couple will be celebrating a decade of marriage.

This is an exciting change for the couple, considering just two short years ago, Lisa was explaining to Bravo’s The Daily Dish that Pandora and Jason weren’t quite ready for parenthood.

“You know what? They’ve been working so hard … I think they really want to get their business [going more] and it’s doing so well. Vanderpump Rose is just flying,” she said at the time.

Although Lisa believed the couple might look to expand their family someday, she clarified that she wasn’t one to put pressure on them. However, she did say she was ready to be a grandmother.

“I think I’m prepared. I think I would look forward to that,” she shared. ”I love having somebody to kiss and smother with love. I think I’m prepared. I’ll just take the good bits. We won’t take the diapers and we won’t take the sleep deprivation.”

Lisa Vanderpump celebrates 2021 World Dog Day

As fans wait for Season 9 of Vanderpump Rules to finally air, Lisa is keeping busy with her other ventures including her organization Vanderpump Dogs.

And on Saturday, World Dog Day, Lisa’s organization held a fundraiser in West Hollywood for both domestic and international dog support.

Taking to her Instagram, Lisa shared, “After so long without any fundraising events, please join us for an incredible day outdoors, celebrating and supporting dogs both domestically & internationally! Bring your furry friends- there will be lots of fantastic vendors, adoptions, music and entertainment for both you and your dog! I so hope to see you all there and spend the day celebrating dogs the way they deserve to be celebrated!”

In addition to Lisa, Ken, and Pandora, newly engaged Vanderpump Rules stars James Kennedy and his fiancee Raquel Leviss also made an appearance at the event with their little dog, Graham Cracker.

Fans can expect Season 9 of Vanderpump Rules to follow the group as they celebrate the couple’s engagement amidst the usual drama.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus on Bravo.