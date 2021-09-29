5 of the hottest photos shared by RHOBH star Erika Jayne

Erika Jayne posts some of the hottest photos on social media. Pic credit: Bravo

Erika Jayne is going through it this season on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Despite her ongoing legal issues and the rumors about what she did and didn’t know, her Instagram page is still one of the hottest pages for a current housewife.

She has been dolled up and performing for years, oozing sex appeal at every turn. Erika isn’t shy about showing off her body, and these photos prove that she knows exactly what she’s doing.

Even with everything going on, Erika Jayne is still posting sexy content. Followers aren’t shy about calling her out about it either.

With everything going on, adding new and enticing content to her social pages appears to be a top priority for the RHOBH star. Erika still has an image to upkeep, even if she is getting plenty of hate about it.

These are 5 of the hottest Erika Jayne photos on her page right now.

Erika Jayne on a motorcycle

Erika Jayne bent over a motorcycle with what appears to be daisy dukes, a see-through top and a white bra got a lot of attention when it was posted.

This is actually a pretty tame photo of the RHOBH star in comparison to many others she’s shared, but her buns are in full view for the world to see.

Fetish Erika Jayne

Thigh-high latex boots, a latex bodysuit, and whip make this photo of Erika Jayne stand out. The black and white exposure ups the ante, and the sex appeal is dripping.

A few other versions of this outfit are shared throughout her Instagram page, but the full-length photo takes the cake here.

Sexy Santa Erika Jayne

RHOBH fans appear to like Erika Jayne dressed in a Santa-inspired outfit. Red is a color that looks good on her, and she rocked this “Christmas in July” outfit.

The red stockings were a nice touch, and the pose was on point.

Topless Erika Jayne

This Erika Jayne photo has over 100k likes and is just a few weeks old. She strikes a sultry pose but makes sure not to move her arms, blocking her topless chest.

Wearing strappy sandals and chunky jewelry adds depth to the already hot photo.

Savage X Fenty lingerie Erika Jayne

Even though Erika Jayne is no longer partnered with Savage X Fenty, her photos in the lingerie sets are still smoking hot.

It’s back to red again for the reality TV star, and it’s a color she can’t go wrong wearing. Posing on the bed in her red lingerie gives off some of the hottest vibes on her page.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesday nights at 8/7c on Bravo.