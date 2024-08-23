Why were the Big Brother Live Feeds down? Fans share theories and worries, but is it a simple explanation?

The Big Brother Live Feeds went down early Friday morning (house time) but didn’t return as the day progressed.

This led to many fans sharing theories about what had happened, including worries that someone had said something inappropriate.

With the introduction of the Big Brother Instigator, it was also possible that the feeds were down simply so the production team could film segments.

As the hours ticked by (feeds were down seven hours at the publishing of this post), fans became concerned that something happened with one of the houseguests.

And a specific clip shared online has some folks fearing it could be race-related.

Below are some fan theories and clips from the Live Feeds that may hint at a reason for the Live Feeds to be down. Consider all of this conjecture until we hear from the producers.

Be aware that there are also spoilers below about what happened with the Thursday night Head of Household Competition.

An important chat between T’Kor Clotty and Rubina on the feeds

Chelsie Baham was crying on the Big Brother Live Feeds shortly before a conversation between T’Kor Clottey and Rubina Bernabe.

Below is a Live Feeds clip where T’Kor asks Rubina about what’s happening.

Rubina alludes to it being someone saying something. T’kor asks if it was “inappropriate” and Rubina responds it was.

T’Kor then asks if it was about race, and Rubina confirms.

Did someone say something? Or is the Instigator at work already?

rubina telling t’kor chelsie was crying because someone said something inappropriate regarding race, feeds cut #BB26 pic.twitter.com/nR3gEa22i7 — bryan (t’kimo stan) (@thx4bnu) August 23, 2024

A fan weighed in with thoughts about why the Live Feeds are down. They pointed out the troubles with speculation that can run rampant when the producers go silent.

“Production cutting feeds when things get problematic is so dumb. now everyone’s aware but with limited information so it’s all become speculation… which is causing more discourse. clowns #BB26,” the fan wrote.

production cutting feeds when things get problematic is so dumb. now everyone’s aware but with limited information so it’s all become speculation… which is causing more discourse. clowns #BB26 pic.twitter.com/J0nxXmilEb — winny (@venusauras) August 23, 2024

Another post took it one step further when addressing production.

“Production: We’ll just turn the feeds off and let rumors & speculation run rampant. What could go wrong? #bb26,” the fan posted.

Production: We'll just turn the feeds off and let rumors & speculation run rampant. What could go wrong? #bb26 pic.twitter.com/XxVeoze3yc — Tooms (@ToomsBB_) August 23, 2024

One fan suggested that Chelsie was upset about a conversation she had been having with Cam. It was a post in defense of Leah Peters. Earlier, some social media users suggested the feeds were down due to something Leah said.

“‘Did you tell her what tucker said?’ and then cam right aftor mentions they need to bring leah in as a number. the facts are in front of your eyes but yall hate leah so much that you’re running with a narrative that makes no sense #bb26,” the fan wrote.

“did you tell her what tucker said?” and then cam right aftor mentions they need to bring leah in as a number. the facts are in front of your eyes but yall hate leah so much that you’re running with a narrative that makes no sense #bb26 pic.twitter.com/c4mVVeitqk — tia. (@wemekingnomoney) August 23, 2024

Regarding the Live Feeds, stay tuned. We will pass on any concrete information we learn about the outage.

