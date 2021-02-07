Why isn’t RHOA on tonight and when will it be back?

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore. Pic credit: Bravo

Real Housewives of Atlanta fans have noticed that a new episode hasn’t been scheduled to air in its usual time slot and are questioning why they’re missing out on the drama.

Tuning into the new episode of RHOA every Sunday is ritualistic for many fans, so when it didn’t show up in the weekly schedule, it caused quite a bit of concern.

However, fans shouldn’t fret as it’s a short break for the RHOA ladies before they get back into the full swing of the season.

Here’s why RHOA isn’t on this week and when fans can expect it to return.

Why is RHOA skipping a week?

For those worried that bigger issues were at hand with their favorite RHOA ladies, don’t worry. The season is still very much underway.

However, Bravo opted to skip this week’s new episode because of Super Bowl Sunday. Although the RHOA franchise has a solid fan base, the network likely chose to forego a new episode to avoid low ratings due to the massive football event.

And, while it’s understandable that Bravo wouldn’t want to compete with the ratings the Super Bowl is sure to receive, it doesn’t mean that fans have to be happy about it. And they’re not.

One fan wrote, “Very upset that this thing called the superbowl (?) is interfering with what was supposed to be a new episode of #RHOA tonight.”

Another fan clearly wasn’t impressed that the sporting event would be the reason they weren’t able to tune into their favorite show.

“This was tonight’s Super Bowl for me but you heteros ruin everything. #RHOA,” they wrote.

Others were more direct about their distain for having to miss a week’s worth of RHOA drama.

“I hate the Super Bowl because it means there is no #RHOA,” they said.

When will RHOA be back?

Fans who are upset at having to miss their weekly RHOA episode will be glad to know that this is a one-week blip in programming. Come next week, the ladies, including Kenya Moore, Cynthia Bailey, Kandi Burruss, Porsha Williams, and newcomers LaToya Ali, and Drew Sidora, will be back with their usual shenanigans.

The next episode of RHOA will air on it’s usual day and time.

Fans will have a chance to catch up with all the drama as the RHOA cast continue with their Isle of Palms girls trip.

They’ll also have the opportunity to watch as Kandi plans a wild party for Cynthia Bailey before her wedding.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta returns with a new episode on February 14 at 8/7c on Bravo