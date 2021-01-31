Drew Sidora says there’s no hope for friendship with Kenya Moore or LaToya Ali,‘that ship has sailed’

Drew Sidora says ship has sailed for friendship with Kenya Moore and LaToya Ali. Pic credit:Bravo

It may take a miracle to fix the fractured relationship between Drew Sidora and her Real Housewives of Atlanta castmates, Kenya Moore and LaToya Ali.

But hey, miracles happen all the time right?

Well, we’ll have to wait and see if the newbie’s relationship with her two castmates can make a turn for the better.

Sign up for our newsletter!

But the way things are going right now, it won’t be anytime soon, especially since LaToya Ali has joined forces with Kenya to throw constant shade at Drew.

But the actress is not one to sit back and take it, she’s been throwing the shade right back, and now she’s making it clear that it’s too late to make amends with her costars.

Drew Sidora says the ship has sailed for friendship with costars

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star delved into all the drama this season, during a chat with Hollywood Life.

And of course, Drew talked all about her rocky relationship with Kenya and LaToya.

Read More The Real Housewives of Atlanta recap: From One Surprise to Another

When asked if there is any hope for Drew to become friends with the two women, the RHOA star responded, “Oh that ship has sailed…I’m complete with it. As you’ll see I’m someone who gives people chances.”

The mom-of-three noted that she has given both women the benefit of the doubt, but apparently, that didn’t work out too well.

Despite not being hopeful about salvaging their relationship, Drew acknowledged, “You never know what can happen in the future. But for right now, I’m in such a good place and a place of just wanting to focus on me and my marriage and people that are supportive.”

She added, “And if you’re not there to support during the hard times, I mean you just aren’t there, and that’s fine.”

Drew Sidora says Kenya Moore and LaToya Ali’s friendship is ‘odd’

During her chat with the media outlet, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star was asked to give her views on Kenya Moore and LaToya Ali’s friendship.

It’s one that most viewers, and even some RHOA cast members don’t quite understand.

The two costars became fast friends soon after meeting, which is quite strange because Kenya Moore does not normally warm up to the RHOA newbies.

But she has taken a liking to LaToya and they seem to be two peas in a pod. Unfortunately, they’ve clearly set their sites on Drew, and she is just as confused about their friendship as the rest of us.

At first, the 35-year-old shrugged her shoulders when asked about LaToya and Kenya’s friendship.

She then responded, “No words, and that’s rare.”

She later added, “I don’t understand it. I don’t know if it’s real. I don’t even know what to think. It’s just odd.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.