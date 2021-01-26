Drew Sidora says she once looked up to Kenya Moore but was ‘disappointed’ after meeting her

Drew Sidora admits to being disappointed after meeting Kenya Moore. Pic credit:Bravo

Drew Sidora might be new to the group, but she’s not afraid to face off with the Real Housewives of Atlanta’s biggest personalities.

Matter of fact, the newbie is going up against the queen of shade Kenya Moore, proving exactly why she’s a great fit for the show.

The drama between the two women started when Kenya Moore made a nasty comment about the newbie soon after meeting her.

Drew was introduced to the group by Kenya’s BFF Cynthia Bailey, and during her confessional, Kenya referred to Drew as a “stray.”

It also doesn’t help that Kenya has become fast friends with LaToya Ali who was also quick to throw shade at the actress upon meeting her.

Now, the new peach holder is over it, but admits to being disappointed by Kenya’s behavior.

Drew was disappointed after meeting Kenya

The newest addition to the Real Housewives of Atlanta cast just had a chat with Hollywood Life.

And she certainly didn’t hold back when dishing about her castmates, especially her strained relationship with Kenya Moore.

On the latest episode of RHOA, Kenya referred to Drew as “sneaky” after she confided in her about taking a private jet with LaToya Ali, while the other women took a sprinter van..

The 50-year-old wanted her castmate to keep it a secret but Drew wasn’t having that and she told the ladies exactly what Kenya was up to.

This is what led to the “sneaky” comment that Kenya made about Drew.

When asked by the media outlet if she knew that Kenya had called her sneaky, Drew responded, “No, she never told me. She was smiling in my face.”

“As you see she laughs in my face, she seems to treat me really nice, and then she runs back, you know, and she talks behind my back and I don’t think that’s right,” said the mom-of-three.

Drew also shared that she once admired Kenya but didn’t quite feel that way after meeting her.

“When I met her I didn’t have any problems with Kenya,” noted the RHOA star.

“I looked up to her since I was a little girl… and meeting her she was just a different person and I didn’t expect that behavior from her, and I was disappointed.”

Drew has no regrets about RHOA

During her chat, the Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member talked about how much she enjoyed her first season.

Despite have issues with some of her costars, Drew admitted that she enjoyed her time on the popular Bravo show and has no regrets.

“Yeah, it’s been great,” confessed the Atlanta Housewife. “I mean I don’t get along with everybody so I’m fine with that…”

She added, “I’ve made some really good friendships with some of the ladies that I’m really appreciative and I cherish tremendously.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.