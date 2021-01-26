Drew Sidora thinks LaToya Ali exhibits ‘thirsty behavior’ says ‘she’s not my cup of tea’

Drew Sidora says LaToya Ali is thirsty. Pic credit:Bravo

Things are heating up between the newbies on the Real Housewives of Atlanta and we’re totally here for it.

New Atlanta Housewife Drew Sidora and friend of the show LaToya Ali started off on the wrong foot.

And they haven’t been able to get things back on track since the moment they met.

LaToya was the one who started the drama, by mocking Drew’s wig and calling it a “pet.”

And once Drew caught wind of the nasty comment, she clapped back.

The newbies have actually been throwing jabs back and forth on social media over the past few months.

And Sidora just threw more shade at her castmate in a recent interview.

Drew says LaToya Ali is “kaboodles”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star recently had a chat with Hollywood Life to dish about the show.

And Drew might be new to the group, but she’s certainly not afraid to speak her mind.

During the chat, talks turned to her strained relationship with her and LaToya, which all seems to stem from the wig joke.

“I think that people just watch people too closely, as you’ll continue to see her behavior,” said Drew,

During the latest episode, the RHOA newbie talked about the wig situation during a dinner with the group.

She explained that she was in quarantine and didn’t have the luxury of a glam team or even going to the hairdresser, so she had to do it herself.

But Drew is officially over the wig conversation at this point.

“I feel like the wig joke is getting old,” remarked the 35-year-old. She needs to find some other business.”

When asked if LaToya’s behavior is due to her wanting a peach, the actress responded,”I feel like, you know, she just needs to be who she is. She is just kaboodles to me.”

Drew continued, “I’m like girl… you’re over here you have a husband, you don’t have a husband, you’re with Kenya [Moore] now, like you have a lot going on. And so I just feel like she needs to figure herself out instead of trying to figure out everybody else.”

Is LaToya Ali thirsty?

During her chat with the media outlet, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star continued to share her opinion about LaToya Ali.

“She needs to put more focus on her and her children, and you know, leave people’s wigs alone…just leave everybody alone at this point,” expressed Drew.

The peachholder had even more to say about her castmate.

“I feel like she’s just thirsty behavior,” said Drew.

She continued, “And I just didn’t connect with her even from the beginning, but seeing all that she said about me, it kinda explains I was right.”

“She’s not my cup of tea, at all,” admitted the Atlanta Housewife.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.