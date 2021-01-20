Fans are confused about why Drew Sidora is never in scenes with the rest of her RHOA cast

Drew Sidora is the newest addition to the Real Housewives of Atlanta cast, but fans are starting to notice that we barely ever see the mom-of-three with the other women.

Matter of fact, she has been missing from every single group event so far, and it’s quite confusing.

To be fair, the women had to film during the coronavirus pandemic.

However, that has not hindered the other cast members from coming together as a group.

So far we’ve seen the newbie around the group only one time, and that was during the second episode when she was introduced to the group at Cynthia Bailey’s home, and most of the women weren’t even present during the shindig.

Only Cynthia Bailey, Marlo Hampton, Kenya Moore, and LaToya Ali made it out to Lake Bailey to meet Drew.

Since then, we’ve only seen Sidora in scenes with her husband as they work through their marriage drama.

Drew has been missing from the group

The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast members have filmed a few group scenes so far, and Drew has been missing from them all.

She was not at Porsha Williams’ party, which celebrated her activism work with the Black Lives Matter Movement.

However, all the other women were in attendance, including Tanya Sam, Marlo Hampton, and newbies LaToya Ali and Falynn Guobadia.

Kenya Moore was not at the party after being uninvited from the event, but it’s unclear why Drew was not there.

Furthermore, during Cynthia Bailey’s surprise engagement party, all the women turned up, and once again Drew did not.

In the latest episode of RHOA, the women turned up to distribute food to persons in need– in collaboration with Kandi Burruss’ foundation, Kandi Kares, and once again Drew was not in attendance.

We know that in the latest instance, the newbie was out of town with her husband Ralph Pittman whose father had recently passed away.

That doesn’t account for her absence from the other group events.

RHOA viewers are very confused

Real Housewives of Atlanta fans have taken notice that Drew has not been seen with the other women.

After the latest episode, viewers took to social media to talk about the full-time peach holder’s constant absence.

Some have commented that the 35-year-old seems to be on a totally different show since we never see her with the group.

Again I ask what’s the point of Drew? #RHOA pic.twitter.com/QPjH0vKCM2 — Darius Jones (@DariusJones06) January 19, 2021

What’s the point of giving Drew a peach if she’s not filming with any of the other ladies?! #RHOA pic.twitter.com/D0zdpB03y1 — CeCe Winans II, Esq. (@AshleyAttLaw) January 19, 2021

Do you think it’s odd that Drew is never with the group?

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.