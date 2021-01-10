Drew Sidora talks Ralph Pittman’s disappearing act during their marriage, has he done this before?

New Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member Drew Sidora had tongues wagging since the moment she appeared on the show. From the beginning, Drew has been transparent about her marriage woes with husband Ralph Pittman, and let’s just say things are rocky.

The couple was introduced during episode two of Season 13, and they’ve given viewers quite a bit to talk about. And at this point, RHOA fans are urging the mom-of-three to leave her husband.

Drew revealed that after an argument, Ralph left their home for three days and she had no idea where he was.

Furthermore, she found out that while he was off, he had hidden cameras in the home watching her every move.

During their argument about the situation, the RHOA star finally found out that her husband went to Tampa, Florida.

But, as it turns out, this isn’t the first time Ralph has up and left Drew. In fact, he has done this before, or at least he tried.

Did Ralph leave for L.A?

The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member recently had her first appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen a few days ago.

And during a segment called Let’s Talk About the Husband, the newbie was asked a series of questions about Ralph.

Of course, the topic of his disappearing act was a major subject, so Cohen asked Drew how often her husband goes out of town without telling her.

“So, yeah that was a first,” responded Drew. “He has never left town for multiple days.”

Andy followed up with another question and asked, “So he’s never disappeared during your marriage before?”

To which the 35-year-old had an interesting answer.

“He actually went to get on a flight to go to Los Angeles, but he never actually took the flight. He actually came to his senses and came home,” confessed the singer and actress.

She added, “But yeah, this was a first for multiple days.”

Drew says Ralph is committed to their marriage

During his short stint on the Real Housewives of Atlanta, Drew’s husband has already become one of the most disliked Housewife husbands.

Some fans have been urging the RHOA star to leave her husband, especially after witnessing his behavior during their latest counseling session.

But, despite how Pittman comes across on the show, Drew shared on WWHL that he is committed to their marriage.

She noted that Ralph has some trauma in his past that he opened up about during their counseling session, which seems to shed light on his behavior.

But the Atlanta Housewive is confident that things will improve.

“He’s working on himself and he is committed to the marriage,” said Drew.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.