Kandi Burruss says Drew Sidora and her husband Ralph ‘need a therapist’ after couple clashes on RHOA

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss agrees that her costar Drew Sidora and her husband, Ralph Pittman’s marriage is in need of professional help.

Kandi appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Real Housewives of Potomac star Wendy Osefo.

WWHL Andy Cohen read a fan question that asked if Kandi agrees with Drew’s decision to seek marriage counseling and if Ralph had the right to be mad that she picked their therapist without him.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“I definitely think that they should choose the therapist together, you know if he’s not comfortable with that person, but they definitely need a therapist, honey, for sure,” Kandi said.

Drew discusses counseling with Ralph

On Sunday’s episode, Drew and her husband, Ralph, bickered as they discussed the financial side of their new home.

Drew reflected on where her marriage was at the time and expressed that she felt that they needed the help of a counselor.

“I really feel like when we’re getting along, it’s forever. But when we have these arguments, at a certain point it’s like, enough is enough,” Drew said during a confessional interview. “We’ve got to get our act together for the sake of our kids and for our marriage if we want this thing to last.”

Drew told Ralph that she thinks they should see a marriage counselor. She then explained that she already picked out and spoke to a counselor.

“So you already gave her like a bias so that she’s already trying to prejudge me. ‘Let me tell you what I need you to fix on Ralph,'” Ralph responded.

Drew then expressed that she wanted him to appreciate that she made the effort

“You’re always finding the wrong in everything I do,” Drew complained.

When Drew asked him if he was at least interested in getting help, he responded, “Oh, I’m definitely down with counseling.”

Drew and Ralph’s marriage

Drew and Ralph have been married for six years. She explained on the show that she met Ralph while she was on tour for the TLC biopic.

Drew had her son, Josiah, prior to the marriage, and the two then had two children together, Machai and Aniya.

Viewers first saw the couple together while they were celebrating their 6-year wedding anniversary.

Drew explained that their relationship has extreme highs and lows, and viewers certainly saw that during this episode.

At the beginning of the episode, Ralph served Drew breakfast in bed. By the time dinner came around, Drew brought up a fight that resulted in Ralph leaving the house for three days. Not only did she not know where he went, but she accused him of spying on her while he was gone.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.