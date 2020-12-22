Ralph Pittman on Real Housewives of Atlanta: Everything to know about Drew Sidora’s husband

The Real Housewives of Atlanta newcomer, Drew Sidora has only been on two episodes, but viewers have already gotten a good look into her married life with her husband, Ralph Pittman.

Viewers first met Ralph on the day of his and Drew’s six-year wedding anniversary.

Drew explained that her husband can be combative and often butts heads with her mother, who currently lives with them.

While describing their marriage, Drew has said their relationship has extreme highs and lows.

At the time of their anniversary, they were at a low. Drew and Ralph had an argument that caused Ralph to leave the house for three days.

The couple quarreled over Ralph’s disappearance during their anniversary dinner.

Viewers know plenty about Drew’s career and Ralph’s relation to her, but what about Ralph himself?

Ralph’s career

According to Heavy, Ralph has a unique career. He is the CEO and founder of My Mind Music, a company that uses music in a therapeutic way to promote wellness.

He has composed music for his company’s programs including My Mind Music For Kids, which is intended to help kids fall asleep.

He also has experience composing soundtracks for movies. He composed for the film Preachers Son, for which his wife played the role of Tanisha.

He also has a business economics degree from Rutgers which he uses to provide services as a business strategist.

His estimated net worth is about $2 million.

Ralph’s marriage and family

Drew summed up her marriage story pretty well on RHOA.

“My husband is Ralph David Pittman. He’s an entrepreneur in the IT realm. We have three beautiful children. We have been married for six years and we have been together for six-and-a-half years. That always sounds so crazy when I say that,” Drew said during a confessional interview.

She continued, “I met him when I was on the press tour for the TLC biopic. Three months later, we end up going for lunch; six months later, we were married.”

Drew had her son, Josiah, before she was with Ralph. However, she fell in love with Ralph after how good he was with Josiah.

Ralph witnessed Josiah as he lost his football when he and his mother, Drew were arriving at their hotel for the TLC CrazySexyCool press tour. Drew explained the encounter during an interview with People.

“[Ralph] saw all this and said, ‘Let me help this woman. She needs my help,’” she shared. “He ran and got the football and said, ‘Aw, little man. You got a football? I played football. Let’s play football.’”

Once they were married, they had two children together, Machai, 5, and Aniya, 2.

Drew, Ralph, their three children, and Drew’s mother makes for quite the full house as viewers have already seen on the show.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.