Drew Sidora’s husband Ralph Pittman gets bashed online as fans urge the RHOA newbie to leave him

Drew Sidora’s husband Ralph Pittman is quickly becoming one of the most hated husbands in Real Housewives history.

Real Housewives of Atlanta fans have been bashing the dad-of-three on social media and urging the actress the leave him.

Unfortunately, that’s what happens when you open up your life to the world.

And the Pittmans have been very transparent about their rocky marriage from the moment they were introduced on the show.

Drew remains committed to making her relationship work, by opting for marriage counseling–despite several previous attempts.

But fans are over it and they want the RHOA newbie to leave Ralph and move on!

Drew and Ralph’s relationship

Ralph rubbed RHOA fans the wrong way since the moment he was introduced on the show.

The new Atlanta Housewife had tongues wagging and people questioning her marriage from the very beginning when she dropped a bombshell.

Drew admitted that after an explosive argument with Ralph he left their home for three days and she had no clue where he was.

But, he added insult to injury during a conversation with his wife, where he stubbornly refused to apologize for what he did, despite an emotional Drew trying to find out where he disappeared to for three days.

Then we found out that while Ralph was away, he had cameras in the home and was secretly spying on his wife and kids.

Viewers were appalled, but it seems the more fans learn about Ralph, the more they dislike him.

During the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, the couple sat down for a counseling session and once again Drew’s husband rubbed viewers the wrong way.

After the episode, some people dubbed him as a narcissist and urge the RHOA star to get out of her marriage.

Fans want Drew to leave her husband

It’s fair to say that Ralph Pittman won’t be winning the trophy for the husband of the year anytime soon.

And he’s not getting the prize for fan-favorite either, As a matter of fact, he seems to be working really hard for the most hated Housewives husband.

As fans watched the interaction between Ralph and Drew during their counseling session, they became enraged.

And many RHOA viewers took to social media to air their disdain for Ralph.

Chile if Drew don’t divorce this man and quit playing in our faces #RHOA pic.twitter.com/H5C6uvMXiB — Nherfeelings BΔΚ🐝🐝🐝 (@Cutiec627) January 4, 2021

I feel like Drew came on #RHOA to expose her toxic marriage, so that she can get divorced. pic.twitter.com/zDT3UsG6jv — C. L Ǝ O N Ǝ💋🦂 (@TygerLeone) January 4, 2021

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.