Drew Sidora admits she was ‘hurt’ by Kenya Moore’s shady comment during RHOA confessional

There’s trouble brewing between Real Housewives of Atlanta castmates Drew Sidora and Kenya Moore.

The newbie and the OG have been butting heads since the moment they met and apparently, this will continue throughout the season.

The two women have been throwing shade at each other on social media, after meeting for the first time at Cynthia Bailey’s home.

The former supermodel was the one who brought Drew into the group, but Kenya didn’t exactly greet her with open arms.

It’s not clear why the 49-year-old dislikes the actress, but she has been making snide comments about her on and off the show.

But, the newbie recently admitted that she’s hurt by Kenya’s antics.

Drew Sidora says Kenya pre-judged her

The full-time peach holder was a guest on Sunday night’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

And she opened up about her stint on RHOA, and all the drama that has played out so far.

One thing that has become clear is that Drew and Kenya Moore won’t be fast friends anytime soon.

The moment Kenya met the actress, she had something shady to say.

During her confessional, Moore even referred to the new Atlanta Housewife as a “stray,” and during WWHL one curious fan asked Drew how she felt about the comment.

“Right, I saw that and I was, I was hurt a little bit,” admitted the mom-of-three. “Because… Kenya being the first black Miss USA, you know, it was very disheartening that she didn’t even give your girl a chance.”

Sidora continued, “Like I hadn’t even met her, I hadn’t said one word and she had already made a judgment about me. So my discernment towards her was right because she never really gave me a chance and never really got to know me.”

“…She definitely pre-judged which I was definitely saddened about so, it is what it is,” added Drew.

Drew says Kenya’s behavior is nasty

This is not the first time that the 35-year-old has called out her Real Housewives of Atlanta castmate.

During another interview, Drew was asked about being welcomed by the Atlanta Housewives and she made it clear that Moore was not the most welcoming.

As a matter of fact, she got the title as the least welcoming cast member according to the newbie.

“You know she just didn’t take to me… the way that I would have expected,” confessed Sidora. “I don’t think it was warranted. I just think it was pretty nasty.”

She added, “…It is what it is. You know, you can’t get along with everybody and I’m learning that.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.