Drew Sidora says Kenya Moore’s ‘nasty’ behavior towards her was unwarranted and ‘unfortunate’

It’s pretty obvious that OG Kenya Moore and newbie Drew Sidora won’t be getting along on this season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

The actress recently commented on her relationship with the former beauty queen and expressed her disappointment that the two aren’t getting along.

We’re only two episodes into Season 13 of the show and already we see some drama brewing between a few of the women.

Both Drew and LaToya Ali were introduced in episode two, and let’s just say their meeting did not start off on the best foot.

Latoya, who has become quite close to Kenya Moore threw some shade upon meeting the new RHOA housewife.

Kenya had quite a bit to say about Drew in her confessional as well, referring to the 35-year-old as a stray that Cynthia Bailey picked up from the local pound.

Well, now Drew is dishing about her friendship or lack thereof with the former beauty queen.

Drew Sidora says Kenya’s behavior was “pretty nasty”

The actress and singer recently sat down for a chat with Entertainment Tonight to dish about the new season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

When talk turned to her relationship with Kenya Moore, the newbie admitted that things aren’t going well between the two.

We saw the icy introduction that Drew received from both Kenya and LaToya Ali during a get-together at Cynthia Bailey’s home during last week’s episode.

Now the new Bravo star is dishing more about meeting the OG, naming her as the least welcoming cast member on the show.

“You know she just didn’t take to me… the way that I would have expected,” confessed Sidora.

“I don’t think it was warranted. I just think it was pretty nasty. So, it is what it is. You know, you can’t get along with everybody and I’m learning that.”

Drew also threw some shade at the 49-year old, telling ET “… it would have been awesome because I really did look up to her when I was a little girl and it was unfortunate. ”

Drew says she is disappointed in Kenya

During the interview, Drew also divulged which Atlanta Housewife she was most disappointed in this season.

“I am definitely just disappointed by Kenya. I think even just as a woman, as an African-American woman in this industry and the fight that we see that’s going on in our culture. I just think it was really disappointing to see her take just such a stance toward another African-American woman and I think it’s sad.”

The mom of three continued, “And as we’re wives dealing with our marriage, and mothers to continue to be that example to our daughters I just feel like we could have done so much better and I’m truly disheartened that she took that route.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 9/8c on Bravo.