RHOA: Cynthia Bailey teases strippergate episode, says it’s going to be worth the wait

Cynthia Bailey teases that her bachelorette party is even wilder than viewers have been anticipating. Pic credit: Bravo

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey teases that the episode fans have been waiting for all season lives up to the hype it has created.

Cynthia joined Hollywood Access for their Housewives Nightcap series. During the interview, she addressed the biggest scandal of the season — “strippergate.”

Access Hollywood asks Cynthia if she can confirm that Porsha Williams and Tanya Sam were the two women who hooked up with a stripper during her bachelorette party.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“I cannot answer that question. You guys are just gonna have to wait and see,” Cynthia teases.

“The only thing I can confirm is that Kandi Burruss Tucker knows how to throw a hell of a bachelorette party and we all had an amazing time. I had a great time and so did the ladies. Some more than others, obviously,” Cynthia quips seemingly confirming that something intimate went down.

The Housewives Nightcap hosts pressed Cynthia to spill more, telling her that Tanya allegedly told them weeks prior that Porsha was involved.

Cynthia then promises that it’s worth the wait and that “there’s things I saw that I could never unsee.”

The hosts then asked Cynthia whether she was mad about the scandalous strippergate going down at her party.

“These are grown women. These women can do whatever they want to do. No judgement zone for me,” Cynthia replies.

“I feel like I did a lot my own-self,” she adds. “I mean there was definitely…a limit. But I definitely had a good time and enjoyed myself.”

Kenya claims to know what happened

RHOA star Kenya Moore has also spoken out about the scandal during an interview with ET. She seemed to confirm that something intimate did go down at the party, and production has proof.

“Well, I can tell you this, they have all the evidence they need to show the fans what did or did not happen,” noted Kenya. “Whether they show that in the edit is something different…”

She added, “I do know that it is salacious, it is unbelievable, it is grimy and it is shocking!”

Viewers got a sneak peek of some of the audio footage production caught during the RHOA Season 13 trailer.

BOLO denies the claims

BOLO, the stripper linked to the scandal, has taken to social media to deny the claims.

“To whom this may concern. I’m not just a stripper I’m THE stripper,” BOLO announced in a since-deleted Instagram video. “I built an entire brand off of professionalism and it don’t just stop here y’all. I’ve got fans, followers, supporters that’s been around for years that can attest to that.”

BOLO continued, “The rumors and allegations that’s going around right now, straight bulls**t. Although I’m flattered to be in the same conversation as those beautiful women, nothing happened.”

Just as Cynthia said, viewers will wait until the episode airs to find out how strippergate really goes down.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.