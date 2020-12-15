Kenya Moore heard ‘very specific voices’ during stripper gate, says Bravo has ‘all the evidence they need’

Kenya Moore is teasing about the drama to come in Season 13 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

So far we’re only into episode two but the trailer has already promised that there will be some naughty revelations in the weeks to come.

One thing that has been all over the blogs is the stripper gate scandal, which allegedly took place at Cynthia Bailey’s bachelorette party.

At first, the scandal was that was two cast members had some sort of sexual involvement with the male stripper that was hired for the event.

Soon after, Porsha Williams and her friend Tanya Sam were named as the women who were supposedly involved in the scandalous hookup.

While Porsha has remained mum about the incident, Tanya has outrightly denied it and has reportedly stopped filming with the cast because of the scandal.

Kenya says Bravo has evidence of stripper gate

During a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Kenya Moore had a lot to say about stripper gate.

She admitted that doesn’t know how the network will edit the clip or even how much of it will be shown.

“Well, I can tell you this, they have all the evidence they need to show the fans what did or did not happen,” noted Kenya. “Whether they show that in the edit is something different…”

She added, “I do know that it is salacious, it is unbelievable, it is grimy and it is shocking!”

And the 49-year-old also responded to being called a pot-stirrer for trying to get to the bottom of the scandal

“So if I’m an honest voice and I call people out, somehow I’m a villain. But if it were me and I got caught stripping the stripper…that came to the bachelorette party I would have been dragged from here to California,” retorted the beauty queen.

Kenya says she heard specific voices

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star continued to talk about the alleged incident.

“We are a cast and we are in a cast house and if something happens like that in a cast house while you are working then it should be discussed. You can’t do that at McDonald’s. You can’t go in the bathroom at McDonald’s and have sex and think that it’s okay because hey you were in a closet? No, you were at work!”

The sexual encounter involving the stripper and the two Atlanta Housewives supposedly took place in a private room with no cameras in tow.

But the RHOA star says she heard quite a bit from the other side of closed doors. “Oh I heard a lot and other people heard a lot,” noted Kenya.

“…Very specific things and very specific voices. Yes. I’m not the only one,” she said laughingly.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 9/8c on Bravo.