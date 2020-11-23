Tanya Sam may have already quit Real Housewives of Atlanta over those scandalous stripper claims

Tanya Sam learned how it really feels to be a reality TV star, and it seems she wants none of it.

Reports are swirling that the two-season alum quit The Real Housewives of Atlanta and stopped filming midway through the season.

The show is currently taping its 13th season, and we’ve learned juicy details on what we can expect when the show returns.

One of the storylines will reportedly involve two castmates and their involvement in what has since been dubbed “stripper gate.”

Apparently, some salacious activity took place with a popular male stripper named Michael “B.O.L.O THE ENTERTAINER” Bolwaire during Cynthia Bailey’s bachelorette party.

Porsha Williams and Friend of the Show, Tanya Sam, were allegedly involved in stripper gate. It seems these rumors may have led to Tanya quitting on the popular Bravo show.

Tanya Sam quits RHOA?

The Blast recently broke the news that Tanya Sam quit filming due to the stripper gate scandal, a major storyline for Season 13.

Reports indicate Tanya decided to bail on the show mid-season after finding out Bravo would be using the alleged threesome storyline for the show.

Tanya is unhappy with the footage and decided not to film anymore with the cast. Sources also allege that Tanya is so upset that she may not even show up to the Season 13 reunion.

A few weeks ago, news broke that Tanya and Porsha supposedly took part in some naughty activity during the wee hours of the morning while filming Cynthia’s bachelorette party.

Neither woman has commented on the story since the news broke, but a few RHOA cast members shared subliminal messages on Instagram denying their involvement in the scandal.

Stripper denies RHOA claims

Meanwhile, the stripper involved in the scandal has come out and denied claims he hooked up with The Real Housewives of Atlanta alums.

B.O.L.O THE ENTERTAINER shared a video on Instagram after news hit the blogs about a possible threesome with Tanya Sam and Porsha Williams.

According to B.O.L.O, the reports are not true.

“The rumors and allegations that’s going around right now, straight bullsh*t,” shared B.O.L.O.

He added, “Although I’m flattered to be in the same conversation as those beautiful women, nothing happened… I don’t need any unnecessary mileage on my d**k. Again, nothing happened.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is currently on hiatus on Bravo.