Kenya Moore claims Tanya Sam is not speaking to Porsha and ‘basically fled the country’ since strippergate

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is officially back and the queen of shade, Kenya Moore is back as well.

And, she’s already up to her usual antics of making eye-popping claims about her co-stars.

The former Miss USA is making her media rounds for RHOA and she’s giving us some tea about the season.

Sign up for our newsletter!

We’ve been hearing some rumblings about some drama that kicked off during filming. One, in particular, being strippergate.

And, Kenya just shared some juicy gossip about it.

Kenya seemingly confirms strippergate

One thing about Kenya Moore is that she knows how to spill the tea without giving away too much.

And, that’s exactly what she did during her recent chat on The Wendy Williams show.

Of course, Wendy dove right into it, asking the Real Housewives of Atlanta star about the alleged hookup between Porsha Williams, Tanya Sam, and a male stripper.

Kenya laughingly responded, “Well let’s say this, I’m going to leave out names but, when I tell you honey when they told them that it should be a ‘juicy season,’ they were not referring to ‘WAPs,’ okay, they brought the WAP to this season, I can tell you that!”

Of course, the controversial RHOA star is making reference to the raunchy song WAP by Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion.

Without even being asked, Moore dished on her nemesis Tanya Sam and confirmed the report that she stopped filming the show after the strippergate rumor emerged.

“We haven’t heard from Tanya since all this happened, we haven’t seen her film anything, she’s basically fled the country,” spilled the 49-year-old.

Are Tanya Sam and Porsha still friends?

Well, according to Kenya Moore, the strippergate scandal has caused a rift in Tanya and Porsha’s friendship.

While spilling even more tea about Tanya, the RHOA cast member claimed that, “She’s not friends with Porsha anymore, as far as I know, they don’t speak to each other.”

Kenya added, “I don’t think they even follow each other on Instagram. So you need to be the detective in this scenario. Certainly, they have a lot to lose.”

As juicy as this gossip might be, it seems Tanya and Porsha are doing just fine.

To quell the rumors, Sam posted a throwback photo of herself and the Black Lives Matter activist on Instagram on Sunday night.

She tagged Porsha and wrote, “EMPOWERED WOMEN⁣ EMPOWER WOMEN✊🏾💕 Adding, “So proud of you sister, keep changing the world.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tanya Sam (@itstanyatime)

Tanya also urged her followers to tune in to RHOA which premiered Season 13 on Sunday night and showcased a lot of the activism work that Porsha has been involved in for the BLM movement over the past few months.

So, it seems Kenya didn’t quite get this tea right, but as for the rest, we’ll have to wait and see how things play out on RHOA.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.