Why is Sofia Vergara not a judge as America’s Got Talent returns?

America’s Got Talent: All-Stars debuted on Monday night and viewers noticed that Sofia Vergara was not one of the judges.

This is a winter season for the reality competition show, bringing back the best classic acts and fan favorites from over the years.

And since this isn’t one of the regular seasons for AGT, the producers tend to shake things up a bit when it comes to judging and performances.

Sofia Vergara is not a judge for the All-Stars version of AGT, but it isn’t because she was replaced or because the series has moved on without her.

Instead, it is simply because she has a very busy schedule and was just not available to do the filming for the AGT spin-off. Sofia committed to an acting job in between the regular summer seasons when she thought that she had some free time.

Sofia’s fans should not fret because she is already coming back for the next real season of AGT, and she has been sharing more content on social media about it.

What is America’s Got Talent: All-Stars?

There are 60 great acts from past AGT seasons competing in this season of All-Stars. Each episode through the first six weeks will feature 10 acts performing and hoping that they receive the support of the Superfans.

The judges also have a Golden Buzzer to give out, and here is a breakdown of the season premiere performers.

Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, and Heidi Klum will help steer the season toward 11 finalists. On finale night, those elite acts will perform one more time before the Superfans name the ultimate winner.

America’s Got Talent: All-Stars airs Mondays at 8/7c on NBC.