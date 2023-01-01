Everything Survivor fans should know about The Traitors

Stephenie LaGrossa at the finale of Survivor: Heroes vs. Villians back in 2010. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Adam Nemser/PHOTOlink.net

Survivor fans may be interested in a new show called The Traitors, which features two former castaways.

Along with eight other celebrities and ten civilians, this fresh reality competition requires a strong psychological player.

Joining the cast of The Traitors are Stephenie LaGrossa Kendrick and Cirie Fields, two people who Survivor fans should know quite well.

Stephenie is a three-time player who appeared on Survivor: Palau, Survivor: Guatemala, and Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains. On the season in Guatemala, Stephenie finished in second place.

Cirie is a four-time player, and she appeared on Survivor: Panama, Survivor: Micronesia, Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains, and Survivor: Game Changers. She came in third in Micronesia and fourth in Panama.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Now, Stephenie and Cirie will be seen on a new show, which they have joined in the hopes of winning all or part of a $250,000 prize pool.

Who else is on the cast of The Traitors?

Joining the Survivor alums are four former Big Brother houseguests: Big Brother 13 winner Rachel Reilly, Big Brother 22 winner Cody Calafiore, and Celebrity Big Brother alums Brandi Glanville and Ryan Lochte.

The four other celebrities are Arie Luyendyk Jr. (Bachelor/Bachelorette), Kate Chastain (Below Deck), Kyle Cooke (Summer House), and Reza Farahan (Shahs of Sunset).

In addition to the ten celebrities, there are ten regular people, including political analyst Quentin Jiles, DMV office manager Michael Davidson, and emergency room nurse Amanda Clark.

I have been keeping a lot of secrets. The biggest being I left the country and competed in a game of deception and treachery in the Scottish Highlands!



Will I survive the Traitors or am I one?#TheTraitorsUS is streaming January 12 on @Peacock. pic.twitter.com/ZfmtITNb5t — Amanda Clark Stoner (@AmandaCStoner) December 7, 2022

So, what is The Traitors?

This is the U.S. version of a new reality competition show that has aired on British TV and in Australia. The premise is that 20 people are competing for a cash prize, but three of them are trying to steal the money from everyone else.

Three people are selected as the “Traitors” for the season, and everyone else becomes a “Faithful” on the cast. Everyone competes in challenges as a group, and at the end of the day, someone is voted out of the game by secret ballot.

A twist is that the Traitors also get to meet separately, and they discuss and vote on removing one person from the game each night. Players can gain safety or favor through the challenges, but they definitely want to stay off of the radar of the Traitors.

Rules and how the game works for the U.S. people may get adjusted a bit, but the goal of making it to the end remains. If the Traitors are all eliminated, the surviving Faithful get to split the pot in the end. But if a Traitor makes it there, they get the money instead.

All ten episodes for Season 1 of The Traitors will be dropped on Peacock on January 12, giving fans the ability to stream everything in one day. Alan Cumming is the host, and this should be some fun winter content for fans of reality competition shows.

Queens of Reality TV, Brandi Glanville and Rachel Reilly, doing press foe their new Peacock series, The Traitors! Can’t wait to watch them share the screen! pic.twitter.com/9FftyIgQxp — Queens of Bravo (@queensofbravo) December 15, 2022

More Survivor news

Host Jeff Probst calls Survivor 44 “explosive,” and CBS viewers are already buzzing about the next season of the show.

And for anyone who hasn’t seen the video yet, Sia gave Survivor 43 cast members money after the season came to a close.

The Traitors arrives January 12 on Peacock.