America’s Got Talent All-Stars: Who is competing in Week 1?

Heidi Klum is featured as a judge on the new America’s Got Talent season. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Izumi Hasegawa/Hollywood News Wire Inc.

America’s Got Talent All-Stars debuts on January 2, with famous faces from the past returning to the stage to compete for another big prize.

There are 60 acts hoping that they have the talent to win AGT: All-Stars and they come from all around the world.

For the first six episodes, 10 acts will perform each night, with one act advancing thanks to the AGT Superfans and another act possibly receiving the Golden Buzzer from one of the judges.

The AGT: All-Stars judges are Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, and Simon Cowell, with Terry Crews returning as the host.

Among the 60 acts that will get to perform on NBC again, fans of the show will see the return of America’s Got Talent winners Brandon Leake, Kodi Lee, and Terry Fator.

In fact, Terry is one of the people who will be performing on the season premiere of AGT: All-Stars.

What acts perform on the AGT: All-Stars season premiere?

Aerialist Alan Silva, poet Aneeshwar Kunchala, acrobatic trio Bello Sisters, beatboxing group Berywam, and singer Calysta Bevier will take the stage during the January 2 episode of AGT: All-Stars.

The other five acts on opening night are singer Jeanick Fournier, singer Jimmie Herrod, light-up dance group Light Balance Kids, magician Lioz Shem Tov, and ventriloquist Terry Fator.

For fans who cannot wait to jump right into the excitement, below is a video clip of the performance from the Bello Sisters on the season premiere.

As a reminder, the season premiere of America’s Got Talent: All-Stars arrives on Monday, January 2.

America’s Got Talent: All-Stars airs Mondays at 8/7c on NBC