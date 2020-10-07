Who won the Power of Veto this week on Big Brother 22?

The Head of Household this week is Cody Calafiore on Big Brother 22 and he decided that he wanted to nominate Christmas Abbott and Tyler Crispen for eviction.

It wasn’t a stretch for fans to guess who Cody was going to target, especially after Christmas and Tyler had tried to get Nicole Franzel out of the house. For anyone who forgot, Cody has a final two deal with Nicole.

Since there are also only six people left in the game, everyone got to play in the Week 9 Veto Competition that took place over the weekend. It also created some interesting scenarios that producers are likely to play up during the Wednesday night episode.

All of the scenarios also gave each person a little added incentive to try to secure the POV and either keep the nominations the same or escape the blocked during a really important week.

Who won the Power of Veto Competition this week?

The Big Brother live feeds went down for a while this weekend and when everything was turned back on, it was revealed that Cody Calafiore had won the Power of Veto. Again.

In our running tally of who has won the most competitions on Big Brother 22, Cody is clearly leading the way. He continues to pad his resume and is the most deserving cast member when it comes to winning BB All-Stars 2.

But there is still a long way to go in the current season.

At the Veto Meeting, Cody decided he didn’t want to use the Power of Veto. He felt that it was safer to keep the nominations the same and make sure that it was either Christmas or Tyler heading to the BB22 jury next.

Now, it will come down to who Memphis Garrett, Nicole Franzel, and Enzo Palumbo want to vote out of the game on Thursday night.

Big Brother airs Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.