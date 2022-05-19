Who won The Masked Singer in Season 7? Here is who unmasked on the finale

The Masked Singer finale. Pic credit: Fox

The Masked Singer finale aired last night and the last three singers were unmasked with one receiving the crown as the year’s winner.

The three finalists were Firefly, Ringmaster, and Prince and each of them got a chance to sing a song before their elimination.

Here is how The Masked Singer finale went down and who won the competition.

Prince was eliminated first on The Masked Singer

The show started with a bang with the three finalists all coming out to sing their first song of the night. One would end up eliminated and lead to a showdown between the final two.

Prince came out first and sang Viva la Vida by Coldplay. Following this, Firefly sang Bad Girl by Usher and Ringmaster sang Gravity by Sara Bareilles.

After this, it was time for an immediate unmasking. The fans and judges voted and it was time for Prince to unmask first.

Robin Thicke thought it was Ricky Martin, Jennifer McCarthy-Wahlberg thought it was Ben Platt, Ken Jeong thought it was Matt Bomer, and Nicole Scherzinger thought it was Cheyenne Jackson.

We also guessed Cheyenne and that is who was under the mask.

“[The Masked Singer] was harder than I thought it would be. I wasn’t sure it was live, and I didn’t anticipate how hot and sweaty and difficult it is to actually sing with a big mask on.”

The final showdown on The Masked Singer

That brought out Firefly and Ringmaster to sing one more song.

Firefly sang Lost Without U by Robin Thicke and Ringmaster sang Waking Up in Vegas by Katy Perry. After the fans and judgers voted, Firefly ended up as the winner.

Ringmaster unmasked first as The Goldbergs star Hayley Orrantia.

Not one single judge guessed this, with Robin guessing Maren Morris, Nicole picking Lucy Hale, Jenny picking Hayden Panetierre, and Ken choosing Hailee Steinfeld.

We guessed Hayley.

“I thought Masked Singer would be a fun experience that would confuse audiences because not many people know I am a musician,” Hayley told Variety. “However, music has always been my first love.”

After this, it was time for an emotional Firefly to take the stage.

Robin and Jenny both guessed it was Teyana Taylor, while Ken guessed Alicia Keys and Nicole picked Monica. We guessed it was Teyana.

In the end, it was Teyana Taylor who won The Masked Singer this season. In her acceptance, she said she would put the trophy next to the Mirrorball trophy her husband Iman Shumpert won on Dancing with the Stars.

The Masked Singer is on hiatus, but the show has already been renewed for Season 8, which should hit later in 2022 on Fox.