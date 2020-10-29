Who won Big Brother All-Stars? The results are in from the finale

We now know the Big Brother All-Stars winner. The BB22 jury had the difficult task of naming the winner during the season finale.

It was a drama-filled episode, with a lot of interesting moments in the final hour. It was something fans of the show had been waiting all season to see.

Earlier in the season, members of the BB22 jury had been asking for someone to make a big move. Well, that move definitely came during the season finale.

Get our Big Brother newsletter!

With everything on the line, Cody Calafiore beat Nicole Franzel in Part 3 of the final Head of Household Competition. Then, Cody took Enzo Palumbo with him to the final two, sending Nicole to the BB22 jury in a huge huff.

Nicole was extremely upset and bitter as she took her seat in the jury, where she would get to vote for either Cody or Enzo to win the show.

All nine members of the BB22 jury were put on the spot and we now know who has won BB All-Stars 2.

Who is the Big Brother 22 winner?

Cody Calafiore won Big Brother 22.

For winning Big Brother 22, he takes home a nice $500,000 prize. That’s a really nice payment for three months of work, and he now resides on the list of the best players in Big Brother history. Will we ever see him again on the show? Probably not.

The future of Big Brother

The show has been renewed for Season 23. The news came in during finale night for the All-Stars cast, with host Julie Chen Moonves letting social media in on the great news.

CBS has enjoyed some great ratings over the past few months, with Big Brother 22 winning a lot of nightly timeslots. The show also continued to do really well with viewers aged 18-49, which is the demographic that advertisers love.

There are also some fun rumors about Celebrity Big Brother returning for a third season in the United States. That could certainly be a lot of fun, especially with so many people who have shown an interest in playing the game. Like Demi Burnett from The Bachelor.

Big Brother returns with Season 23 on CBS in 2021.