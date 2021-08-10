Who will win Love Island USA Season 3?

The Love Island Season 3 is anyone’s game to win. Pic credit: CBS

The season finale of Love Island USA is near, prompting viewers to wonder who will win Season 3.

There’s no question the current season of the CBS reality TV has been a roller coaster ride that hasn’t produced very many couples. As the finale looms, the choices of islanders to win the $100,000 prize are slim.

Unlike with Season 1 and Season 2, where the winners were a given, Season 3 doesn’t have that it couple anyone.

Shannon St. Clair and Josh Goldstein were a shoo-in to win the show until they had to exit The Villa due to the death of his sister. They recently thanked fans for all the support amid his family’s tragedy.

Two couples have emerged outside of The Villa, and fans like those duos more than some still on Love Island USA. Cashay Proudfoot and Cinco Holland Jr. are giving romance another try, while Aimee Flores and Wes Ogsbury kept their relationship going even after being dumped from the show.

Who has the lowest chance of winning Love Island USA?

While there is no front-runner to win Love Island USA, two couples have no chance at all at money.

Bailey Marshall and Jeremy Hershberg are at the top of the viewers’ choice to not win the money. It’s nothing against her either. Fans do not like Jeremy at all and are baffled about how he keeps getting saved from elimination.

Alana Paolucci and Charlie Lynch have no shot at the money either. Again, not because of her, but because of him. Viewers feel he did Cashay wrong and won’t reward him for his bad actions.

One of these two couples will make the final four, which is really only good for bragging rights.

Who will Love Island USA?

Three couples have the best shot at becoming the Season 3 winners.

Although Kyra Lizama and Will Moncada have been together the longest, viewers don’t like them. Rumors they knew each other outside The Villa have tainted their believability as a couple.

Trina Njoroge and Andre Brunelli literally just coupled up. However, fans love Trina, with many feeling like she deserves to win because Cinco ruined her chances of finding a real love connection.

The couple that has the best chance to win Love Island USA is Olivia Kaiser and Korey Gandy. While fan opinions regarding Olivia have been mixed, these two have built a connection that started as friends. They also have the highest odds of maintaining a relationship outside of The Villa.

Monsters & Critics’ prediction is that Olivia and Korey will win Love Island USA.

Do you agree or disagree with our winner prediction?

Love Island USA airs Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Sundays at 9/8c on CBS.