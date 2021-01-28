Who went home on The Challenge: Double Agents Episode 7? Competitor reacts to their elimination

Leroy Garrett and Kaycee Clark at The Crater elimination site on The Challenge: Double Agents. Pic credit: MTV

Two more competitors battled it out for a Gold Skull during The Challenge: Double Agents Episode 7, but unfortunately, only one could win in a thrilling main event.

That also meant another competitor went home, seemingly ending their time on the latest season unless there’s another twist coming.

This article contains spoilers for viewers that have yet to watch the latest episode of the show. However, read on to find out more details about the latest elimination event and who got sent home.

Double Agents and Episode 7 house vote

In a daily mission called Aerial Takeover, five competitors at a time held onto a net full of cargo. That cargo was also being transported by a helicopter flying right above a frigid body of water. The objective was to knock all of your opponents off the cargo into the water below as fast as possible.

Basically, only two competitors actually won the event because the men didn’t really bother trying to compete. So Kaycee Clark and Theresa Jones completed it, but Kaycee did it in her heat just one second faster. That made her and Leroy Garrett the Double Agents power team.

The house deliberation came down to Theresa trying to defend her and Jay Starrett’s moves from the previous episode. Kam Williams suggested that since Theresa sent her in the prior episode, it was time for Theresa to go in and earn her Gold Skull. Other members of the house mostly voted for Jay and Theresa.

Fire Escape returns for men’s elimination

At The Crater elimination site, TJ told all of the competitors who didn’t bother trying in the daily mission that their votes wouldn’t count. Even so, Theresa and Jay still received the most votes, so they went down to join TJ.

It was a men’s elimination event, so Leroy Garrett volunteered to go in against Jay as revenge for the previous episode’s events. TJ revealed that it was the return of Fire Escape, where competitors had to race back and forth across a horizontal beam, using their arms and legs to swing with ropes. The top of the beam was on fire, just like last time.

Jay put up a good effort, but Leroy was too fast for him and finished first. The Challenge veteran dominated the event to get his Gold Skull and sent Jay home from Double Agents.

That meant that there are six competitors with Gold Skulls as of the end of the episode, with power couple Leroy and Kam among them.

Jay reacts to his elimination from Double Agents

Following the episode, Jay was featured on the Double Agents Aftermath show hosted by former Challenge star Devyn Simone. He also tweeted about his experience on The Challenge season, adding a funny GIF with it.

“Hahaha f*** made myself tear up ahah what a great game! I love the @ChallengeMTV #thankyousomuch for another epic adventure and so stoked to be able to live this life. Until next time beautiful world! #stayloco,” the former Survivor competitor tweeted.

Hahaha fuck made myself tear up ahah what a great game! I love the @ChallengeMTV #thankyousomuch for another epic adventure and so stoked to be able to live this life. Until next time beautiful world! #stayloco pic.twitter.com/KEVklpIgo2 — Jay Starrett (@Jay__Qs) January 28, 2021

Jay joins Nelson Thomas, Wes Bergmann, Joseph Allen, Ashley Mitchell, and Tori Deal as eliminated Double Agents competitors. Natalie Anderson and Lio Rush left the show for personal reasons, while Nicole Zanatta and Liv Jawanda were medically disqualified.

The Challenge: Double Agents airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.