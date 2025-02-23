Who replaces Anthony on Below Deck Down Under? Here’s what we know

Who replaces Anthony on Below Deck Down Under? That’s the question Below Deck Down Under fans are asking after Sous Chef Anthony Bird was fired.

The most recent episode left viewers with the cliffhanger of Captain Jason Chambers giving Anthony his walking papers.

Anthony found another job after working with Chef Tzarina Mace-Ralph became too toxic for him.

Although Anthony wanted to stick it out for two more charters, Captain Jason told him to pack his bags immediately.

Since we didn’t get a next-on preview, there is no glimpse of Anthony’s replacement, but social media sleuths think they have the answer.

One Reddit thread unveiled not one but three crew members joining Below Deck Down Under Season 3.

A Reddit thread reveals more crew turnover is coming, which fans already knew based on the trailer.

Nate was the first crew member uncovered by a Reddit user. Alesia Bean was next, and Nicolas Cattelan was the last crew member unveiled on Reddit.

The problem is that the Instagram pages for all three yachties give no clue about their professions. Therefore, it’s hard to tell who is coming in for what position on Below Deck Down Under.

If we had to guess, Nicolas replaces Johnny, who we know from him punching a wall in the trailer, will get fired.

That leaves Nate and Alesia to replace Anthony. We noticed that Tzarina doesn’t follow Alesia, which could mean she’s the new sous chef, and things were not all cool in the galley.

Adding more fuel to the fire that Alesia takes over for Anthony is that Anthony follows Nate on Instagram. It seems weird that Anthony would follow his replacement.

Plus, Nate is a bosun, and the rumor mill is buzzing that Bosun Wihan Du Toit gets fired this season. If Wihan is gone, a new bosun has to come in, and it could be Nate.

Below Deck Down Under fans weigh in on new crew members

The comments section of the Reddit threat was filled with fans sharing their thoughts on the three new people coming to Below Deck Down Under.

“My prediction is: Nate is a Sous, Nicolas replaces Johnny, and Alesia comes in as a 4th stew after Adair makes a fit about having to do stew work and goes fulltime deckhand,” read a comment.

A different one agreed that Nicolas took Johnny’s place while suggesting Nate is the new sous chef for Tzarina.

One Reddit user wanted to know if any of the three newbies cooked and a different user revealed Nate’s a bosun.

Those are just a few predictions for the three new crew members. We know Anthony is gone, and Nate or Alesia will likely replace him.

Who do you think joins Tzarina in the galley?

Below Deck Down Under airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.