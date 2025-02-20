Captain Jason Chambers makes career move amid Below Deck Down Under chaos

Below Deck Down Under star Captain Jason Chambers is making big moves in 2025.

The hunky captain’s ready to focus on his personal life after taking a break to be with his daughter.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Captain Jason gave an update on his dating life as Below Deck Down Under Season 3 kicked off.

It turns out that’s not the only big news the captain has for this year.

Captain Jason has a new business venture in the works, but never fear; he’s not leaving yachting or the hit Bravo show.

Subscribe to our Below Deck newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Instead, he will give Below Deck Down Under fans something that will make them very happy.

Captain Jason Chambers adds to resume with new venture

Speaking with The Daily Dish, Captain Jason admitted he’s joining the ranks of many other celebrities and launching his own fragrance. That’s right, soon, Below Deck Down Under fans will get to smell like him or at least the perfume he likes.

The new fragrance is gender-neutral, which Captain Jason has been working on for six months.

“And this scent, well, it has to be Captain J because it actually is me in a bottle. It’s what I like and everyone can get a piece of it,” he spilled.

Captain Jason explained that the fragrance lasts a long time because of how it is made. He put his heart and soul into creating a fragrance that truly represents him and everything in his life.

“It’s got that boat feel that you’re on a boat and you can smell the rope and you can see the ocean. But it’s also the sand in your feet. And me going to a waterfall and the water rushing over me. It’s got an earthy tone, but it’s gender neutral,” the captain shared.

The idea started on Below Deck Down Under Season 1, when he created a facial spray of essential oils to help keep production and crew members awake.

Despite his excitement over the new product, Captain Jason didn’t reveal when his fragrance would be available.

Captain Jason Chambers teases Below Deck Down Under Season 3 drama

Only three episodes into the season, and so much has happened on the hit Bravo show.

Captain Jason admitted ahead of the season that it “blew my mind.” Although he didn’t give details, that says a lot, considering this isn’t his first rodeo.

The captain and Chef Tzarina Mace-Ralph also hinted that several romances were on the show during Season 3. Again, this is something he didn’t really have to deal with in the show’s first two seasons.

Below Deck Down Under fans had much to say about Captain Jason firing Sous Chef Anthony Bird before he could quit.

There’s plenty more Below Deck Down Under Season 3 to play out, so we have no doubt Captain Jason will give us more teases as the season airs.

Below Deck Down Under airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.