Below Deck Down Under’s Tzarina speaks out after Anthony’s firing and Harry’s injury: ‘I was very ready to go’

Below Deck Down Under star Chef Tzarina Mace-Ralph broke her silence following the most recent episode.

It was a doozy episode for Tzarina, who clashed with Sous Chef Anthony Bird and worried about her pal Harry Van Vliet after his injury.

The episode ended with Captain Jason Chambers firing Anthony before he could quit after the sous chef took a new job.

There was no way Anthony and Tzarina would last all season long.

However, we didn’t expect Anthony only to last one and a half charters, but that’s what happened.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Tzarina shared a video to address what happened with Harry and Anthony.

Tzarina speaks out after Anthony’s firing on Below Deck Down Under

In the video, Tzarina admitted she woke up to several comments about the episode, mostly about Anthony’s situation.

Tzarina was grateful that people saw her side of things, especially since many fans had not.

“I really, really appreciate that,” she expressed, responding to fans having her back.

The chef called it exhausting to work with Anthony because he made her feel like she couldn’t show emotion or that he would use her emotional state to his advantage.

What Tzarina really wanted to talk about, though, was her pal Harry. The deckhand crushed his thumb on the show, and it was bad.

Harry’s injury sent Tzarina into ‘panic mode’

In the video, she worries about Harry, whom she considers a very good friend. The chef revealed she wasn’t sure she could do the season without Harry if his injury forced him to leave.

“I literally went to; if Harry goes, I can’t be here,” Tzarina shared. “Like it was scary.”

She joked that Below Deck Down Under fans probably saw that whenever someone from the deck team came to the galley, she jumped on them for answers about Harry.

“Everything with Anthony was so stressful that I knew that without Harry’s support, I wouldn’t be able to deal with it. And in my head, I think I was very ready to go if Harry was going,” the chef spilled.

Tzarina explained at that point, the stress was getting to her. If there was no Harry on the yacht, she would have given up.

So, much drama is happening on Below Deck Down Under, and fans have thoughts on it. As Monsters and Critics reported, Captain Jason had fans saying he “don’t play” after his exchange with Anthony.

Only three episodes into the season, and we have already lost one crew member. Maybe two if Harry doesn’t come back.

What do you think of Tzarina’s thoughts on Anthony’s firing and Harry’s injury?

Below Deck Down Under airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.