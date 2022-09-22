Who is Nurys Mateo on The Challenge: Ride or Dies and where can you find her on Instagram?

Reality TV star Nurys Mateo debuts in The Challenge: Ride or Dies season. Pic credit: MTV

Fans of MTV’s competition franchise, The Challenge, will see Nurys Mateo on The Challenge: Ride or Dies as she makes her rookie debut.

She’s part of an exciting rookie class that includes popular cast members’ significant others, family members, and close friends.

While some rookies have little or no reality TV experience, Nurys brings a background to the show that includes several previous appearances on MTV.

And even though she’s among the newcomers in Season 38, she has the advantage of competing alongside a seasoned veteran during the show.

Viewers will be watching to see if she and her partner have what it takes to reach TJ Lavin’s final and win the big prize money for which The Challenge has become known.

Here are more details about Nurys on The Challenge, including her reality TV resume, teammate situation, and where to follow her on social media.

Who is Nurys Mateo on The Challenge: Ride or Dies?

The Challenge: Ride or Dies will introduce another group of rookies with various reality TV backgrounds to the competition series. There are Big Brother stars Tommy Bracco and Analyse Talavera. Olivia Kaiser and Johnny Middlebrooks represent Love Island.

Nurys is a 27-year-old model, athlete, and social media influencer from Portland, Maine. She has several shows in her reality TV history, starting with MTV’s Are You The One? 6 in 2017.

She then appeared on MTV’s Ex on the Beach 2 in 2018, where castmates included Angela Babicz, Jay Starrett, Jozea Flores, and Morgan Willett, among others. Nurys’ ex, Malcolm Drummer, originally appeared with her in AYTO? 6. Nurys’ other ex for EOTB2 was The Challenge star, Nelson Thomas.

Fittingly, Nurys’ partner for Ride or Dies is Nelson, a multi-time finalist on MTV’s competition series. The duo appeared in a promotional video (below) released on The Challenge’s social media pages.

Based on the promo video, Nurys and Nelson were previously lovers and later became close friends, so they should have a strong bond while competing on The Challenge. However, the stress of the game and other situations in the house can often impact how teammates interact.

Nelson enters Season 38 off another disappointing appearance in a final that didn’t result in winning any prize money. He reached the Spies, Lies & Allies final alongside other vets, including Devin Walker, Kyle Christie, Tori Deal, Kaycee Clark, and CT Tamburello.

However, Nelson got eliminated by Kyle in a purge elimination at the final, sending him home empty-handed. He’ll return looking to improve upon that success with Ride or Dies.

By the way, Nurys isn’t just a reality TV star; she’s also a music video star. Based on her Ex on the Beach Fandom Wiki page, she’s appeared in music videos for artists including Young Thug, Chris Brown, and Megan Thee Stallion.

Where to find Nurys on social media

Fans can follow Nurys on her official Instagram page @nuryskmateo, where she currently has 239,000 followers and 435 posts.

Among those posts are several where she shared the big news that she’ll be in The Challenge Season 38, including the teaser trailer clip below.

“Still can’t believe I’m on this new season of @thechallenge 🙈 How do y’all think I’ll do?” Nurys asked her fans and followers.

Along with her recent posts about MTV’s The Challenge, Nurys shares posts of herself modeling various attire. That includes bikinis, workout gear, and stylish outfits like the one below, featuring a green crop top, camouflage pants, and some fresh kicks.

Nurys also has an active Twitter account, with the handle @NurysKMateo, with over 28,000 followers. On September 15, she shared the “evolution” of her cast photos from her reality shows on MTV.

The evolution of the cast pictures 😂 pic.twitter.com/H9rC8Fj2cf — Nurys Mateo (@NurysKMateo) September 15, 2022

Twitter and Instagram typically offer fans platforms to discover cast members’ experiences and reactions for MTV’s The Challenge episodes, so they’ll likely be great places to follow Nurys.

Last but not least, the Season 38 rookie is also on TikTok, where she’s active with all sorts of humorous videos. Fans can follow her @nuryskm and see funny videos like the one below featuring Nelson.

While Nurys is one of many rookies on MTV’s competition series, there are also plenty of familiar faces. Check out who’s in the Ride or Dies cast, including stars Johnny Bananas, Devin Walker, Tori Deal, Laurel Stucky, and more.

The Challenge: Ride or Dies premieres on MTV on Wednesday, October 12, at 8/7c.