The Challenge alum Angela Babicz details altercation, possibly with former castmate

Former Challenge competitor Angela Babicz during a recent YouTube vlog. Pic credit: Angela Babicz/YouTube

Former The Challenge competitor Angela Babicz recently detailed a problematic experience she had while trying to enjoy an evening out.

Based on her story details and speculation from Challenge super fans, she may have been referring to one of her former castmates from MTV’s show.

Babicz, 31, regularly records and uploads vlogs and fashion haul videos on her official YouTube channel.

It was an episode she shared this past week that got some Challenge fans’ attention, prompting speculation about her altercation while out and about.

“I don’t know why I can’t just go out and have like a good night. It’s always something that has to taint it,” she said in a part of her vlog with a Tuesday, August 30 date in the corner.

She described how someone invited her to an event as a “plus one” guest, adding she was “having a really good night” until things got chaotic between her and someone else.

Angela describes altercation, possibly with former castmate

In her vlog, Angela explains being invited as a “plus one” to her friend’s big event, but she had no idea who else might be attending the event. It turns out someone she knew was also going to be there.

“So when I had gotten there, she was like, ‘Oh are you cool with so and so because she’s coming as my friends, or my friends’ plus one,’ something like that. I was like, ‘Not really, but like I don’t really care because I act professional in professional settings as well as in real life,'” Angela said.

“I am damn near 32 years old; I’m not trying to fight anybody. I see this girl that I don’t like come in. We ignore each other. She gives me a snarky ‘Hello.’ I give it right back. Not a big deal; I can deal with the snarky hello,” Angela shared.

“My problem with this person is they waited until the end of the night when we had all gotten into the elevator to try to call me out of my name, talking about, ‘Oh do you hate me or something?’ and get like loud and buck with me,” she said.

She goes on to liken it to bullying but said the person might have gotten away with it several years ago when Angela was timider, but not now.

“Of course, she ran away, scared as she always does. It’s like we’re too old to be doing this. We obviously don’t like each other,” Angela said in her vlog comments.

“I still got one more fight left in me. Do you want to be that one?” Angela also asked as part of her story.

Check out Angela’s complete account of what happened in the YouTube video below, starting at the 15:45 mark.

Challenge fans believe altercation involved Angela’s castmate

Based on recent social media updates from Challenge superfans, including @GamerVev on Twitter, many believe Angela was in the conflict she described with Marie Roda.

Marie, Angela, and Nelson all appeared together during the infamous Final Reckoning season of MTV’s The Challenge, where there was all sorts of drama going on.

Marie reached the final alongside Cara Marie Sorbello, while Angela and her partner, Faith Stowers, were eliminated by Episode 8.

Check out some of the drama below from Season 32, as Angela goes off at the elimination venue against other cast members from the show.

The Challenge Season 38 is TBA for MTV.