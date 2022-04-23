The Challenge’s Marie Roda shows off green bikini at Tulum Beach following her All Stars 3 cast criticism

Marie Roda during The Challenge: Vendettas reunion show. Pic credit: MTV’s The Challenge/YouTube

On Friday, former The Challenge finalist Marie Roda dazzled fans and followers with a stunning bikini image straight from Tulum Beach.

Her latest social media share came soon after Marie shared her reactions to the revealed cast of Paramount Plus’ spinoff, The Challenge: All Stars 3.

Several of Marie’s comments about the cast praised specific castmates selected for the spinoff, although she also pointed out a few people who she felt were noticeably missing.

Marie Roda poses in green bikini at Tulum Beach

With MTV’s The Challenge in its offseason and the All Stars spinoff a few weeks away, many stars from the reality competition series are showing off their bikini looks on Instagram. Recent thirst trap posts have arrived from Britni Thornton, Natalie Negrotti, Zahida Allen, and Nany Gonzalez.

Marie Roda, a finalist during The Challenge: Final Reckoning, is the latest to share a bikini photo on the Gram. In her latest IG picture, she’s wearing a solid green bikini and looks quite tan while posing inside a unique shaded structure with a comfortable mattress for relaxing outdoors.

Marie poses with one knee raised and an arm holding onto the structure above her as she stares toward the viewer.

She’s tagged Tulum Beach as the location, a neighborhood in Mexico complete which is considered one of the most scenic beaches in the Caribbean. The exotic location has charming hotels with thatched roofs and wooden features, as well as boutiques, restaurants, and drinking venues.

Fans haven’t seen Marie on The Challenge since her Final Reckoning season, where she and rival Cara Maria Sorbello ultimately bonded and reached the final together. The duo finished in fourth place overall.

Marie reacts to cast members for All Stars 3

This past week, MTV and Paramount Plus revealed The Challenge: All Stars 3 cast, which includes only competitors who have made it to a final on MTV’s show. Some of the new faces on the OG spinoff series include Kailah Casillas, Sylvia Elsrode, Jordan Wiseley, Nia Moore, and Wes Bergmann.

Marie was active in MTV’s IG post comments for the official All Stars 3 trailer. In one of her remarks, she heaped praise on the latest cast, which also includes OGs Mark Long, KellyAnne Judd, Derrick Kosinski, Darrell Taylor, and Kendal Darnell.

Pic credit: @challengemtv/Instagram

One of Marie’s good friends is Sylvia Elsrode, who will appear amongst All Stars in Season 3. Marie gave her friend a shout, praising her energy in the new trailer.

Pic credit: @challengemtv/Instagram

While Marie mainly seemed pleased with the All Stars 3 cast reveal, she did have a few bones to pick with those in charge of casting for the spinoff. For example, she felt her friend Shane Landrum deserved a spot, although he’s never reached a final on The Challenge.

Pic credit: @challengemtv/Instagram

Marie also commented about her Final Reckoning teammate and friend, Cara Maria Sorbello, who she said they probably couldn’t afford.

Pic credit: @challengemtv/Instagram

Marie, also a finalist, isn’t part of the latest All Stars cast either. She previously went on record in a TikTok video, speaking about how she was ruled out from appearing on the All Stars 2 season due to her social media posts that casting may have deemed inappropriate.

However, many fans are likely to want to see Marie back on The Challenge in some capacity, along with the two castmates she mentioned. Time will tell if Marie, Shane, and Cara ever return to The Challenge stage to entertain viewers.

The Challenge Season 38 is TBA for MTV. The Challenge: All Stars 3 premieres on May 11 on Paramount Plus.