Nelson Thomas from The Challenge shows himself possibly prepping for movie or TV roles

The Challenge star Nelson Thomas during his Season 37 exit interview. Pic credit: MTV

Nelson Thomas hasn’t officially left The Challenge, but it appears he could be pursuing some more acting work, based on some of his recent updates.

He reached MTV’s Season 38 final but fell in defeat to his castmate during the event’s second day in a surprise elimination.

Now that the season has ended and the reunion has aired, Nelson is putting in work at the gym and getting himself fresh photos for potential acting roles.

The Challenge star Nelson Thomas reveals photo shoot

In a recent Instagram Story update, Nelson Thomas gleefully wishes friends and fans a good morning before revealing he’s in his home city of Austin, Texas, to get some new headshots done.

“Trust me, people, you always gotta stay updated on your headshots,” Nelson shares in the first clip, which he hashtagged with “actor” and “headshots.”

He introduces his photographer for the day before showing himself posing for the camera. In one clip, the photographer asks Nelson to think about what it’s like to be the “cool kid” so she can get certain shots. Nelson reveals some of the different shots she took in various outfits following the shoot.

With the above, it’s always possible his work with MTV’s The Challenge requires some headshots for an upcoming season. Still, one would think Nelson is also staying updated for other opportunities.

Sign up for our newsletter!

As mentioned, Nelson placed fourth in the Spies, Lies & Allies final due to losing an elimination to his castmate, Kyle Christie. It was Nelson’s second final in his Challenge career. Dejected after the loss, he received a pep talk from host TJ Lavin about continuing to get up and fight and come back to compete.

“I don’t know what the future holds for me, and I’m hoping I can pick my head up and have the courage to do this again. I love The Challenge. It’s made me the man I am today. One day I will be a champion,” he said in his Season 37 exit interview.

Right now, it’s uncertain if he’ll return for Season 38, but one would think many of the competitors are continually motivated to return and win a first final.

Nelson’s castmates have taken TV and movie roles

Nelson has two acting credits to his IMDB listing so far. That includes a role as a Rec Center Player in the TV series American Crime in 2016 and Jeremy in the short Unlocked in 2019.

His castmate, Chis “CT” Tamburello, recently won the Spies, Lies & Allies final. Shortly after filming ended for the season, CT landed an acting role alongside Tom Berenger, Judd Nelson, and Bruce Dern in a remake of The Most Dangerous Game.

CT’s appeared in other roles, including Johnny Hickey’s horror film Habitual and the 2012 TV series called 617 the Series as Kevin.

There’s also another castmate, Johnny Bananas, who stepped away from The Challenge after his seventh championship. Currently, Bananas is doing work as a podcast host covering The Challenge seasons, new and old. However, he has had several TV roles in recent years.

Those are host gigs for NBC shows 1st Look and Celebrity Sleepover, which have come on TV after Saturday Night Live on weekends in the past year. Bananas is prepping for more of these shows in the new year.

Based on Nelson’s recent photoshoot, he could be looking to step into a similar line of work as his two castmates, which makes sense as it can offer big opportunities beyond The Challenge.

The Challenge is currently on hiatus from MTV, with Season 38 expected in 2022.