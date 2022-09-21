Who is Johnny Middlebrooks on The Challenge: Ride or Dies and where can you find him on Instagram?

Johnny Middlebrooks appears among rookies in MTV’s The Challenge: Ride or Dies. Pic credit: MTV

Viewers will see Johnny Middlebrooks on The Challenge: Ride or Dies, where he’s amongst rookie competitors trying to win big money.

He’ll have a teammate along for the ride, but as rookies, they’ll need to figure out a way to ensure their safety in the game, based on recent seasons.

Viewers have mostly seen the veteran stars of MTV’s show pick off the rookies systematically to ensure only vets reach the final.

However, Johnny may have gained some valuable insight from other Challenge competitors who appeared in recent seasons of the show or its CBS spinoff.

Additionally, he could have an ally amongst his Season 38 castmates, with newcomer Olivia Kaiser part of the MTV competition show.

Here are more details about the reality TV star and Challenge newcomer, including where to find him on social media.

Who is Johnny Middlebrooks on The Challenge: Ride or Dies?

Johnny is a 24-year-old reality TV star from Chesapeake, Virginia. He initially appeared as a cast member on CBS’ Love Island USA Season 2, where he and Cely Vasquez were the show’s runner-ups. More recently, Johnny appeared as part of Paramount Plus’ All Star Shore.

Before his appearance on the show, his Love Island bio indicated he was a student and college athlete. His athletic background could give him the necessary skills to compete in The Challenge when he debuts as a rookie for the Ride or Dies cast.

Based on other details from his Love Island bio, he could take over for MTV legend Leroy Garrett as The Challenge’s resident barber. Johnny’s “loves” include cutting hair, photography, modeling, hiking, running, and lifting weights.

Although he formed a relationship with Cely during his Love Island season, the couple is no longer together. Johnny’s ex shared her thoughts about the end of their relationship in a YouTube video.

She also recently appeared as a cast member in CBS’ The Challenge: USA spinoff, as did her and Johnny’s Love Island Season 2 castmate Justine Ndiba.

Johnny and Cely’s castmates Jeremiah White and Lauren Coogan were rookie competitors in The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies season. Based on Johnny’s social media, he and Jeremiah are good friends and often train together. Jeremiah may have also given his friend some helpful advice for the MTV show.

Johnny’s Ride or Dies teammate is actress and social media star, Ravyn Rochelle. These rookies will attempt to prove themselves amongst seasoned vets and other hungry newcomers. Check out the trailer for MTV’s Season 38 of The Challenge (below), featuring Johnny and other stars of the show.

Where to find Johnny on social media including Instagram

Fans can follow Johnny on his official Instagram, @johnny_llee, where he has nearly 500,000 followers and posts often.

He shared the announcement that he’s part of The Challenge: Ride or Dies season, saying it was “no longer a secret.”

“This season is gonna be crazy to watch! I’m so grateful to have had the opportunity to be a part of this legendary show!” he also said in his caption.

Along with Instagram, fans can follow Johnny on his Twitter, @johnny_llee. He has over 4,000 followers on that social media platform but hasn’t been as active there as on his IG page.

Johnny also has a YouTube channel with over 5,000 subscribers. As of this writing, it includes some of his vlogs recorded last year, including a day in the life of Johnny Lee (below).

The Challenge: Ride or Dies premieres Wednesday, October 12, at 8/7c on MTV.