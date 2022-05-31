The Challenge’s Leroy Garrett responds to Mark Long suggesting an All Stars 4 appearance

Leroy Garrett appears in The Challenge: Double Agents season. Pic credit: MTV

The Challenge: All Stars spinoff show features some of the all-time best OGs from MTV’s Real World, Road Rules, and Fresh Meat. So far, the spinoff’s stars have included icons like Mark Long, Syrus Yarbrough, Darrell Taylor, Trishelle Cannatella, and Tina Bridges.

Another OG cast member who would easily qualify for the series is Leroy Garrett, who retired from MTV’s competition show just a few seasons ago.

The soon-to-be-dad recently posted an Instagram clip showing himself doing some intense training which prompted Mark Long, the driving force behind All Stars, to comment.

Leroy Garrett shares intense training clip

In a workout video backed by a rousing motivational speech, the narrator dares the listener to shut out all of the world’s distractions for six months and work on becoming better.

“I dare you to give up everything that is keeping you from your dream. If you have a dream, don’t just sit there. Get your a** up and make something happen,” the narrator encourages listeners to get active.

Former The Real World and Challenge star Leroy Garrett appears in the clip as he’s in workout mode, pushing a large, heavy tire on a football field.

The former Challenge finalist performs other exercises around the tire, including modified burpees, sit-ups, and pushups, before laying back on the field after all the hard work he’s put in.

“It’s time to get back in shape…. But the struggle is real #fitness #mensfitness #outdoorworkout #gym #train #fitness #workout,” Leroy wrote in his caption.

Whenever any former competitor from MTV’s The Challenge shares a video of this nature, it’s enough to stir up some excitement. However, Leroy shut the door on his career on MTV’s competition series with the Double Agents season, revealing his retirement ahead of the season.

He’s since moved on to his post-reality TV life with girlfriend Kam Williams in Texas, with the couple now expecting their first child together. Kam is expected to give birth in the coming months to a baby boy, whom they’ve already named Kingston Lee.

During a baby shower that included friends and castmates last month, the couple revealed they got engaged after several years of dating.

Mark Long suggests Leroy is ready for All Stars

Leroy’s latest Instagram video brought plenty of Likes and comments, some of which came from his former Challenge castmates. For example, Kyle Christie stopped by to leave a typical Kyle joke.

“Looking TIRED!!!” the Spies, Lies & Allies finalist wrote, with Leroy telling him it’s an “understatement.”

Pic credit: @royleethebarber/Instagram

Kam, who will have her and Leroy’s first child in several weeks, asked if her fiance would train her so she could get back in shape post-pregnancy. Leroy, 37, seems ready to assist his future wife, whether with baby duties or training her.

Pic credit: @royleethebarber/Instagram

Last but not least, The Challenge: All Stars OG Mark Long dropped a comment suggesting that Leroy looked like he had some “All Stars 4 moves” in the training video. Unfortunately for fans, Leroy said there’s a “0% chance” of that, as he’ll be changing diapers in the foreseeable future.

Pic credit: @royleethebarber/Instagram

As of this report, All Stars 4 isn’t confirmed as happening yet, but it seems like a strong possibility based on the spinoff’s popularity with fans.

Paramount Plus is currently showing The Challenge: All Stars 3, featuring some of Leroy’s former castmates like Nia Moore, Jordan Wiseley, Kailah Casillas, and Derrick Kosinski.

Based on Leroy and Kam’s baby’s expected arrival soon, it seems neither will have much time to worry about competing on The Challenge. They’ll be spending most of their time attending to their son, Kingston Lee Garrett, who could be a future Challenge champ one day based on his genetics.

The Challenge: All Stars 3 episodes arrive Wednesdays on Paramount+.