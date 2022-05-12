Mark Long from The Challenge: All Stars to co-host reality TV Podcast, OG castmate is first special guest

Mark Long will co-host a new reality TV podcast that discusses The Challenge, among other shows. Pic credit: Paramount+

Mark Long is staying booked and busy, as the OG best known for MTV’s Road Rules and The Challenge is co-hosting a new reality television podcast.

The 50-year-old reality TV star currently appears in the third season of Paramount Plus’ The Challenge: All Stars, where he’s battling with 23 other OGs from MTV’s heyday to win big money.

Now he’ll lend his expertise about The Challenge and other reality TV topics to a new podcast as one of the hosts of the weekly episodes.

Mark Long to co-host new reality TV podcast

This week, Paramount Plus’ The Challenge: All Stars 3 arrived with two episodes, both of which featured The Godfather Mark Long among the cast of competitors. Long revealed a day ahead of the premiere episode that he was joining Reality Rundown on Spotify.

He’ll host the podcast alongside longtime Challenge fan, Variety Senior TV Features Editor Emily Longeretta. They’ll have none other than legendary OG Wes Bergmann as their special guest to kick off their premiere episode.

Wes has also been featured prominently in a sort of villainous role on All Stars 3 through the first few episodes. A bit of a feud with one of his castmates has also been hinted at for the season.

The new podcast officially debuts on Thursday, May 12. Fans can listen live on Spotify beginning at 9 p.m. Eastern Time (6 p.m. Pacific Time).

Other podcasts with Challenge content feature Johnny Bananas, Tori Deal

The new Reality TV podcast is one of several that Challenge fans have to choose from regularly. Last year, MTV launched its Official Challenge Podcast, hosted by cast members Aneesa Ferreira and Tori Deal. They bring in weekly guests, including Challenge stars and members of the production, to discuss the show.

In addition to that, Johnny Bananas hosts the Death, Taxes, and Bananas podcast, where he talks about The Challenge regularly. His guests have included Wes, Laurel Stucky, Nelson Thomas, and Amanda Garcia.

Challenge Mania is yet another popular podcast and features Challenge star Derrick Kosinski as co-host alongside Scott Yager. The duo also regularly interviews the show’s stars, and hosts live events for fans, including Challenge stars in cities around the country.

Along with the podcasts featuring Challenge stars, other fan-hosted pods focus on or discuss the popular reality TV show. The Mike Lewis Podcast regularly features stars from the show’s present and yesteryear. Other podcasts include Most Likely Two, Challenge Fandom Podcast, and The Right Reality.

The Challenge: All Stars 3 episodes arrive Thursdays on Paramount Plus.