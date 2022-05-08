The Challenge star Kam Williams shows off bare baby bump with sweet message about her first Mother’s Day

Kam Williams during The Challenge: Double Agents. Pic credit: MTV’s The Challenge/YouTube

The Challenge and Ex on the Beach star Kam Williams seem ready to fully embrace motherhood as she and fiancee Leroy Garrett are preparing for their first child. However, it hasn’t quite set in for her that she’s a mom.

Kam celebrated her first Mother’s Day as she awaits the arrival of Kingston Lee Garrett in the coming months. She shared her thoughts on the holiday with fans, friends, and followers on Sunday.

In addition, she revealed her bare baby bump to fans in a series of photos on social media, showing how far along she’s come in the pregnancy.

Kam Williams on becoming a mother: ‘It still hasn’t hit yet’

For Double Agents finalist Kam Williams, the fact she’s a mom will take some time for her to adjust. Based on an Instagram post she shared on Mother’s Day 2022, Kam talked about how important the holiday is to her but said she expects being a mom to hit her next year.

She shared multiple black and white photos of herself seated on a stool wearing black leggings, heels, and a bustier, which revealed her large baby bump. The fourth photo of the series has Kam with her hands placed on her stomach to show off that bare baby bump.

“The first time celebrating this holiday means everything to me! It still hasn’t hit yet, I don’t think it will until I see him, & I think next year it’ll hit even more. I can’t wait to see whats in store for this next chapter of my life but im so ready for this test. The greatest gift from God, I can’t tell already 👶🏽💙. #HappyMothersDay to all the moms out there including me!,” Kam wrote in her caption.

The three-time finalist tagged Houston’s Divo Davinci for styling her hair and Luxury Maternity Photographer Diana Robles, who captured her unique poses and looks in the pictures.

As of this writing, Kam’s photo series has racked up over 13,000 Likes and 180-plus comments celebrating her first Mother’s Day.

When are Kam and Leroy expecting their baby?

Fans of The Challenge last watched Kam and Leroy in the Double Agents final on MTV last year. It was Leroy’s retirement season, where he teamed with former Real World: Las Vegas castmate and friend Nany Gonzalez. Leroy and Nany ended up with a third-place finish. Meanwhile, Kam teamed with Cory Wharton and placed second overall behind Chris “CT” Tamburello and Amber Borzotra.

Neither Leroy nor Kam returned for Season 37 of The Challenge, which was Spies, Lies & Allies. A retired Leroy focused on his barbershop in Houston, Texas, his growing relationship with Kam, and other ventures.

Before Christmas 2021, the couple revealed they were expecting their first child together. They showed off a cute gender reveal video a few months later, letting everyone know a baby boy was on the way.

They later revealed the baby’s name to fans, followers, and friends as Kingston Lee Garrett. Several weeks ago, the couple hosted a baby shower with many of their Challenge castmates attending. During that event, it was also revealed that Kam and Leroy got engaged.

The couple has yet to reveal a wedding date, but Kam’s due date should arrive in June. Once Kingston is here, Kam and Leroy will have more than a few castmates with kids to ask questions, including dads Kyle Christie, Cory Wharton, and Zach Nichols, or moms, Jenna Compono and Amanda Garcia.

The Challenge Season 38 is TBA for MTV. The Challenge: All Stars 3 premieres on May 11 on Paramount Plus.