Who is Michael Silva? Darcey and Stacey open up about their brother’s death on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days

The Darcey Silva-Tom Brooks saga is still playing out on episodes of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, and as you know, it has gotten messy.

It seems, however, that the former couple has decided to call a truce and move on with their lives.

Last night, we watched Darcey reflect on her relationship with Tom while putting on a brave face for her daughters.

The show also took a heartbreaking turn when 45-year-old Darcey and her twin sister Stacey opened up about the death of their brother.

The twins reflect on the death of their brother

During the episode, Darcey and Stacey head to the cemetery to visit the grave of their brother, Michael J. Silva II.

During the car ride, Darcey tearfully shared the sad story of how he passed away.

“When my brother Michael was 24 years old, he was diagnosed with a very rare form of cancer called Ewing sarcoma. He passed away, July 11, 1998, at the age of 27, and he fought as hard as he could.”

She added, “He was our rock, he had so much strength, and he was our protector. I feel him with me every day, and every time we go through a rough patch, we want to spend time with him.”

Who was Michael Silva?

Michael J Silva II was born on May 11, 1971, and was the first of three kids born to Michael Silva and Nancy Woykovsky.

He was a member of the New Haven Police Academy in Connecticut and received his cancer diagnosis at the age of 24.

Michael’s cancer, Ewing sarcoma, is a rare form of cancer that affects the bones and soft tissues around the bones.

It’s not clear what causes the disease, but it starts when the DNA of a cell in the body begins to change, and often affects the gene known as EWSR1.

It results in a mass tumor of abnormal cells, which then invades the body, destroying the healthy tissues.

Ewing sarcoma usually spreads to the lungs and other bones, making it difficult to treat and decreasing the chances of recovery.

After three years of battling the deadly disease, Michael — who was engaged to Tracey Linders —passed away.

His family laid him to rest at the St. Sebastian Cemetery in Middlefield, Connecticut.

These days his memory is kept alive by his sisters Darcey and Stacey, who continue to share sweet memories of their older brother.

They visit his grave and bring his favorite flowers — sunflowers — sharing that “he was one-of-a-kind.”

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.