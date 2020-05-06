Here’s what Darcey Silva from 90 Day Fiance looked like before and after plastic surgery

Darcey Silva from 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days has had a lot of plastic surgery. That’s not a secret to fans of the show, as she has also had procedures done with her twin sister to help mimic their looks.

Before she got started on the TLC reality shows, Darcey looked a lot different. In fact, when she first appeared on 90 Day Fiance, she even looked different than she currently does on Before the 90 Days.

Darcey’s transformation to her current look has taken a lot of steps, including liposuction, work on her lips, tightening of the skin on her face, a tummy-tuck, and several other procedures.

As Darcey and Stacey have stated, they view the procedures as maintenance due to their age and having had kids.

Ahead of a twin-transformation procedure in 2019, Darcey stated that they did it to continue keeping their bodies “healthy, fit, and fabulous.”

What did Darcey Silva look like before plastic surgery?

The photo below gives a look at what Darcey looked like before she started going through extensive procedures. The left side is what she looked like originally, and the right side is what she started to look like afterward.

Darcey and Stacey also shared a video from when they decided to go to a plastic surgeon together. He went over some possible procedures that they could undertake, and it ended up being another step toward the look they currently sport.

Darcey Silva 2009 look

In 2009, Darcey and Stacey made a video that they posted online, showing off their style choices at the time. It also gives more background on how much the twins have changed their look over the years.

Here is an image of how they looked in the video:

And for fans of the sisters who want to see them in their younger days, below is a full promotional video that they made ahead of their attempts to become reality TV stars.

Darcey having a rough time on Before the 90 Days Season 4

It has not been a glamourous season of the show for Darcey Silva.

Her story continued during current episodes of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, with Tom Brooks crossing her path again.

The rocky relationship between Darcey and Tom led to the former couple meeting in New York. It didn’t go well, and after Darcey stormed out, Tom decided to drive to her house in Connecticut to apologize.

When Tom surprised her at her own front door, he had a letter in hand for her, but it was one that she did not want to read. Still, many fans wanted to know what Tom had to say.

We will likely see more from Darcey as she tries to move on from Tom and possibly some interactions between Tom and his new girlfriend, Shannon, on future episodes of the show.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.